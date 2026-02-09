Serie A: Who Won Yesterday's Sassuolo Vs Inter Milan Match?

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2025-26: Inter Milan stormed eight points clear at the Serie A summit after a ruthless 5-0 demolition of Sassuolo at the MAPEI Stadium

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan match report Serie A 2025-26 matchday 24
Thuram and Martinez scored during Inter's win over Sassuolo
  • Inter Milan produced a dominant display to thrash 10-man Sassuolo 5-0 in Serie A

  • There were goals from Yann Bisseck, Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez, Manuel Akanji and Luis Henrique

  • Federico Dimarco starred with three assists, Martinez reached 171 goals for Inter

Inter moved eight points clear at the top of Serie A following a dominant 5-0 victory over 10-man Sassuolo.

Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram were among the scorers at MAPEI Stadium, while Yann Bisseck, Manuel Akanji and Luis Henrique were also on target for the visitors.

Inter survived an early scare when Federico Dimarco cleared off the line from Ismael Kone, but took the lead in the 11th minute when the wing-back's corner was nodded in by Bisseck.

Bisseck was then thwarted on the line and Dimarco struck the crossbar before the hosts doubled their lead on 28 minutes, with the latter's cross turned in by Thuram.

Sassuolo thought they had pulled a goal back just before half-time, but Kristian Thorstvedt's close-range effort was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

The Nerazzurri put the contest beyond doubt with two goals in the space of three minutes, as Martinez's drilled finish was followed by Akanji heading in another Dimarco corner.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts when Nemanja Matic was dismissed for violent conduct in the aftermath of the fourth goal, while Henrique's fierce half-volley completed the rout two minutes from time.

Data Debrief: Three is the magic number for Dimarco and Martinez

Dimarco played a starring role for Inter, becoming only the second wing-back on record since 2004-05 to provide three assists in a single Serie A away game, after Lazio's Massimo Oddo against Ascoli in May 2006. 

That took his tally for the Serie A season to 11, more than any defender in the first 24 matchdays of a campaign, with only Oddo (13 in 2005-06) bettering that among defenders in a single term.

Martinez also made history as he became Inter's joint-third all-time leading scorer after matching Roberto Boninsegna's tally of 171 goals, with only Giuseppe Meazza (284) and Alessandro Altobelli (209) netting more.

The Nerazzurri have also now won eight straight Serie A away games for only the third time in their history, having also achieved the feat last season (eight) and during the 2006-07 campaign (11).

