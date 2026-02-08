Sassuolo vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Serie A: Nerazzurri Enter Favourites Against Hosts

Inter Milan takes on Sassuolo in matchday 23 of Italia Serie A on Sunday, February 8, 2026. X/Inter Milan

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Serie A: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the matchday 23 of Serie A between Sassuolo and Inter Milan at the Mapei Stadium. The hosts registered their 2nd consecutive win by 3-1 against Pisa last Saturday which fortified their position in the midle-table in their first season back in the top flight. They would be aiming their thrid consecutive win of the season, however their poor record at home could be one of the weak links as they have managed to cross the line only twice in their last eight home matches. On the other hand, Inter Milan pipped Torino by 2-1 last week to enter Coppa Italia semi-finals for sixth time in seven seasons. Also, they are at the top spot in the points table in Serie A after winning 10 of their last 11 matches and would look to carry on their winning momentum.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Feb 2026, 09:26:33 pm IST Sassuolo vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Serie A: Streaming Details! The Serie A match between Sassuolo and Inter Milan will not be telecast of live streamed in India. Stay tuned with us for the live score and play-by-play updates of the match.

8 Feb 2026, 09:01:38 pm IST Sassuolo vs Inter Milan LIVE Score, Serie A: Match Details! Name: Sassuolo vs Inter Milan Date: 8 Feb 2026 Time: 10:30 IST Venue: Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy