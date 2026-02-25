Inter Milan Vs Bodo/Glimt, UCL 2025-26: Norwegians Stun Black And Blues To Book Historic Last-16 Spot

Bodo/Glimt produced one of the biggest shocks in the UEFA Champions League, defeating Inter Milan 2–1 in the second leg at San Siro to win 5–2 on aggregate and reach the round of 16 for the first time. Jens Petter Hauge opened the scoring and assisted Hakon Evjen for Bodo’s second, while goalkeeper Nikita Haikin made a string of crucial saves under constant pressure. Alessandro Bastoni pulled one back for Inter late on, but it wasn’t enough to overturn the deficit, as the Norwegians secured a historic triumph and will face either Manchester City or Sporting CP in the last 16, becoming the first Norwegian side since 1987–88 to win a knockout tie in Europe’s elite club competition.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Inter Milan vs FK Bodø/Glimt UCL soccer-1
Glimt's players celebrate at the end of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Inter Milan and Bodo Glimt, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
1/9
Inter Milan vs FK Bodø/Glimt UCL soccer-Glimts Jostein Gundersen
Glimt's Jostein Gundersen, right, and Glimt's goalkeeper Nikita Haikin celebrate at the end of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Inter Milan and Bodo Glimt, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Inter Milan vs FK Bodø/Glimt UCL soccer-Glimts Hakon Evjen
Glimt's Hakon Evjen celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between Inter Milan and Bodo Glimt, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Inter Milan vs FK Bodø/Glimt UCL soccer-Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram reacts during the Champions League soccer match between Inter Milan and Bodø/Glimt in Milan, Italy. | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Inter Milan vs FK Bodø/Glimt UCL soccer-Petar Sucic
Inter Milan's Petar Sucic, left, vies for the ball with Glimt's Jens Petter Hauge during a Champions League playoff soccer match between Inter Milan and Bodo Glimt, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Inter Milan vs FK Bodø/Glimt UCL soccer-Glimts Hakon Evjen
Glimt's Hakon Evjen scores his side's second goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between Inter Milan and Bodo Glimt, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Inter Milan vs FK Bodø/Glimt UCL soccer-Davide Frattesi
Inter Milan's Davide Frattesi, right, and Bodø/Glimt's Fredrik André Bjørkan battle for the ball during the Champions League soccer match between Inter Milan and Bodø/Glimt, in Milan, Italy | Photo: Spada/LaPresse via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Inter Milan vs FK Bodø/Glimt UCL soccer-Jens Petter Hauge
Glimt's Jens Petter Hauge celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League playoff soccer match between Inter Milan and Bodo Glimt, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Inter Milan vs FK Bodø/Glimt UCL soccer-Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, left, vies for the ball with Glimt's Odin Bjortuft during a Champions League playoff soccer match between Inter Milan and Bodo Glimt, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Inter Milan vs FK Bodø/Glimt UCL soccer-Francesco Pio Esposito
Inter Milan's Francesco Pio Esposito, center, vies for the ball with Glimt's Odin Bjortuft, right, during a Champions League playoff soccer match between Inter Milan and Bodo Glimt, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Who Can Help India Qualify For Semi-Finals? Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting Point To One Name

  2. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Key Battles And Predicted XIs

  3. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Super 8: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Harry Brook’s Century Sends England Into Semi-Final; Rinku Singh Returns Home

  5. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Lankans Tigers Eye Redemption Against Tactical Kiwis In Do-Or-Die Game

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls

  2. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  3. Opposition MPs Vote Against Standing Committee Statement Condemning  Youth Congress Protest At AI Summit

  4. Mamata Alleges Centre Ignoring ‘Bangla’ Rename Plea

  5. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  3. Australian PM Anthony Albanese Evacuated From Official Residence Over Security Threat

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. Ukraine War Exhibition Opens At Berlin Nazi Bunker

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 

  2. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  3. Uttarakhand: Muslim Man Beaten For Offering Namaz Near Temple In Rudrapur

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Raise Gaza Genocide In Knesset Address During Israel Visit

  5. Trump State Of The Union 2026: 30 Democrats Boycott Speech

  6. Pride And Prejudice Teaser: Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy And Darcy In The Netflix Series

  7. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  8. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'