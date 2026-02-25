Inter Milan Vs Bodo/Glimt, UCL 2025-26: Norwegians Stun Black And Blues To Book Historic Last-16 Spot
Bodo/Glimt produced one of the biggest shocks in the UEFA Champions League, defeating Inter Milan 2–1 in the second leg at San Siro to win 5–2 on aggregate and reach the round of 16 for the first time. Jens Petter Hauge opened the scoring and assisted Hakon Evjen for Bodo’s second, while goalkeeper Nikita Haikin made a string of crucial saves under constant pressure. Alessandro Bastoni pulled one back for Inter late on, but it wasn’t enough to overturn the deficit, as the Norwegians secured a historic triumph and will face either Manchester City or Sporting CP in the last 16, becoming the first Norwegian side since 1987–88 to win a knockout tie in Europe’s elite club competition.
