SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Kagiso Rabada Becomes 4th Highest Test Wicket-Taker For Proteas With Lord’s Five-For

Kagiso Rabada’s red-ball brilliance often flies under the radar in a cricketing world obsessed with white-ball fireworks — but at the Home of Cricket, he etched another chapter in his growing legacy. On the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at Lord’s, Rabada roared into the history books by becoming South Africa’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, surpassing the legendary Allan Donald.
The 29-year-old fast bowler entered the WTC final with 327 wickets to his name. He needed just four more to leapfrog Donald, and he did so with characteristic venom and precision — needing barely two sessions to reach the milestone.
His fifth and final strike of the day — the dismissal of Mitchell Starc — not only sealed his five-wicket haul but also took him to 332 Test scalps in just 71 matches, putting him among the pantheon of South African pace legends.
Rabada now trails only Dale Steyn (439), Shaun Pollock (421), and Makhaya Ntini (390) in South Africa’s all-time wicket-takers list. While Steyn’s towering record still stands some way off, Rabada’s strike rate and relentless consistency make the pursuit anything but far-fetched.
A Fifer To Remember At Lord’s
The conditions at Lord’s were tailor-made for someone like Rabada — gloomy skies, a hint of swing, and a pitch with just enough zip. South Africa’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss was vindicated quickly, as Rabada struck early with the prized scalp of Usman Khawaja for a duck. He followed it up by removing Cameron Green, reducing Australia to 60 for 4 in a hostile opening burst.
Australia attempted a revival through Steven Smith and Beau Webster, but Rabada returned in the evening session to shatter their resistance. First, he dismissed Pat Cummins with a ball that seamed back into the stumps. Then, he got the big one — Webster, who top-scored with 72 — lured into a loose drive and caught at slip. He rounded it off in style by burstingthrough Starc’s defences, securing a superb 5/51 in 15.4 overs.
The Making Of A Modern Great
Rabada’s name has long been synonymous with hostility, heart, and high-class seam bowling. Yet, despite his consistency across formats, his red-ball feats have sometimes remained underappreciated outside South Africa. With this performance at Lord’s — a venue reserved for cricket’s most cherished memories — he has once again reminded the world of his pedigree.
A second entry on the Lord’s Honours Board is no small feat. More importantly, it’s another step toward greatness for Rabada, who, at just 29, still has plenty of firepower left in his tank. With 332 wickets in the bag and history within reach, South Africa’s champion fast bowler is well on his way to being counted among the finest to have ever donned the Protea green.