Milan Must 'Fight To Win Trophies', Says Luka Modric

Modric left Real Madrid to join his boyhood club after 13 trophy-laden years, which included six Champions Leagues and a Ballon d'Or.

Harsh Kumar (Sports)
Updated on:
Luka Modric
Luka Modric speaks to the media at his unveiling as an AC Milan player.
Luka Modric has urged his new AC Milan teammates to be competing at the very top next season, insisting that Champions League qualification is not enough for a club of their stature.

Milan are looking to rebuild after a difficult season which saw them finish 8th in Serie A, lose in the knockout phases of the Champions League and fall to a defeat in the Coppa Italia final.

Modric, who signed a one-year deal, has spoken of his desire for the Rossoneri to be competing for trophies in different competitions this season.

He said: “We remember Milan as one of the best teams in the world. We mustn’t be content just with a mediocre season or qualifying for the Champions League.

“The minimum objective is to qualify for the Champions League, but Milan must also fight to win trophies. It is my objective, and must be for anyone who works at Milan.”

The Croatian international, who turns 40 next month, has followed Italian football since he was a boy and is hopeful he can make a smooth transition after playing in Spain for 13 years.

“I can offer my experience. I will work hard, give my all and try to do the same things that I did elsewhere,” said Modric.

“I know there are big expectations around me, but I am ready for that. I cannot wait to start this challenge. I watch a lot of Serie A, also because there are so many Croatian players, and I always enjoyed Italian football.

“The teams are really well-organised and this makes it different to La Liga. I must adapt quickly to this style of football."

Despite Milan's underwhelming campaign, they produced some fine results, including a win over Modric's Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and the midfielder used that as an example of the quality that exists in the current squad.

"Clearly, last season did not go well for Milan, but that is in the past now. We must work hard and look to the future with confidence.

"If Milan play the way they did at the Bernabeu last season, we must understand why they couldn’t always play like that. It means the level of quality is high, and we need to keep it like that constantly.”

Published At:
