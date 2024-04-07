Cricket

LSG Vs GT, IPL 2024: Ravi Bishnoi Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Kane Williamson - WATCH

LSG's Ravi Bishnoi in action in the 21st match of IPL 2024 against GT on April 7, Sunday. Photo: IPL
Ravi Bishnoi got wings! The Lucknow Super Giants spinner on Sunday produced probably the finest catch of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season to send Gujarat Titan's 'Impact Player' Kane Williamson back. (Scoreboard | Live Blog)

Introduced into the attack in the eighth over of the Titans' innings, Bishnoi started with a dot, a fullish delivery that Williamson defended. Next ball and the legspinner from Jodhpur probed the Kiwi great -- another fullish delivery, tossing up with a gentle hint of flight.

Williamson moved forward, then played an on-drive, of course without control. What followed was a visual delight. Bishnoi, on his follow through, took a full flight to complete one fine catch.

Watch it here:

Williamson, who replaced Mohit Sharma as the Impact Player, left with one run off five runs, and his wicket triggered a collapse. In the next over, bowled by Krunal Pandya, the Titans, chasing a 164-run target, lost Sai Sudharsan (31 off 23) and Belur Ravi Sharath (2 off 5). After nine overs, they were 61/4.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. After a sluggish start, the Giants posted 163/5 thanks to middle cameos from middle and lower batters -- Marcus Stoinis (58 off 43), Nicholas Pooran (32 off 22) and Ayush Badoni (20 off 11).

