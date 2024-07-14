IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Highlights: India Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Harare, Take Series 4-1

Faraz Akram has hit two fours and as many sixes in his innings. He smashed a six off Shivam Dube when he finished with the bowling figures of 4-0-25-2. Then He targeted Tushar Deshpande and started his over with a four then a six. Then he took a single and Brandon Mavuta came on strike, Who was later dismissed by Deshpande. Zimbabwe still need 48 runs in the last two overs.