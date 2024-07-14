Cricket

IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Highlights: India Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Harare, Take Series 4-1

India won the last T20I of the bilateral series by 42 runs against Zimbabwe to take the series 4-1 at Harare Sports Club on Sunday. India set a 168-run target for the hosts thanks to Sanju Samson's fifty and a crucial cameo from Shivam Dube. Mukesh Kumar's four-wicket haul helped India restrict Zimbabwe to 125 runs. Catch the highlights of the IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I match, here

14 July 2024
Indian players celebrate a wicket during the T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
India beat Zimbabwe by 42 runs in the final T20I match of the bilateral series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday to take the series 4-1. Shivam Dube was given the Player of the Match award and Washington Sundar bagged the Player of the Series award. India ended their tour of Zimbabwe 2024 with a big win. Catch the highlights of the IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I match, here
LIVE UPDATES

IND vs ZIM, 5th T20I Highlights

Here are the highlights of the 5th T20I match of the bilateral series between India and Zimbabwe. India take the series 4-1 after beating the hosts in the final match by 42 runs. Batting first, India made 167 after 20 overs and bowled out Zimbabwe to 125 runs. Catch the highlights of the IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I match, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

IND vs ZIM, 5th T20I Full Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande(w), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Innocent Kaia, Antum Naqvi

Toss Update

Zimbabwe won the toss, opt to bowl first.

Playing XIs:

India: Shubman Gill(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Kumar

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande(w), Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

India Start Batting

The hero of the last match, Yashasvi Jaiswal went berserk from the first ball and smashed a couple of sixes on the first two deliveries. Sikandar Raza was the bowler. He bowled Jaiswal on the fifth delivery when he tried to repeat the same. Fifteen runs came from the first over. India are off to a flying start.

IND - 15/1 (1)

16 Runs From 3rd Over

Faraz Akram came to bowl the third over and Abhishek Sharma welcomed him with a six. He took a single and Gill came on strike. He hit back-to-back fours to extract 16 runs from the over.

IND - 33/1 (3)

Abhishek Sharma Departs

Blessing Muzarabani was introduced into the attack in the fourth over and he struck with the wicket of set batter Abhishek Sharma. He was dropped on the second delivery by Brian Bennett that eventually resulted in a boundary. Muzarabani conceded five runs and took a crucial wicket.

IND - 38/2 (4)

Shubman Gill Falls

Richard Ngarava was introduced in the fifth over and he started with a nice delivery. Gill took a double on the second delivery but failed to take any single on the next three. He tried to play a big shot and was caught by Sikandar Raza at mid-on. India lost their third wicket inside the powerplay. Riyan Parag is the new batter at the crease.

IND - 40/3 (5)

Samson, Parag Rebuild Innings

After three early wickets, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag have taken the responsibility of setting a big target. Both batters are rotating strikes and finding gaps to keep the scorecard moving.

IND - 56/3 (8)

Parag Hits A Six!

Riyan Parag also joined the party and started playing aerial shots. Brandon Mavita came to bowl his second over and leaked 11 runs. Parag smashed him for a six in the over to make it a big over.

IND - 75/3 (10)

Samson Hits Couple Of Sixes

Sanju Samson smashed back-to-back sixes in Brandon Mavuta's third over to collect 15 runs from the over. He hit the first six out of the ground and then a six over extra cover to spoil his bowling figures.

IND - 95/3 (12)

Parag Falls

Brandon Mavuta came to bowl his last over and he dismissed Riyan Parag on the second delivery. Parag made 22 off 24 balls. Shivam Dube was sent ahead of Rinku Singh in the batting order and he started with a double and then hit a six to collect eight runs from the over.

IND - 113/4 (15)

Samson Falls After 58

Sanju Samson completed his half-century with a double on the first delivery of the 17th over. He tried to change gears and went for charging against Muzarabani. After hitting a four, he was caught by Muramani at deep mid-wicket. Rinku Singh is the new batter at the crease.

IND - 137/5 (18)

Target Set For Zimbabwe

Shivam Dube hit two fours and a six in Richard Ngarava's over to set the tone, but then he got run out in the final over. Rinku Singh smashed a six on the fifth delivery, then a leg-bye boundary on the last delivery helped them reach 167/6 after 20 overs. Now, Zimbabwe need 168 runs to win the match.

IND - 167/6 (20)

Innings Break!

Brief Score: IND - 167/6 (20)

Sanju Samson - 58 (45), Shivam Dube - 26 (12) | Blessing Muzarabani : (4-0-19-2)

Mukesh Kumar Strikes!

Mukesh Kumar opened the bowling attack for India and bowled the opener batter Wessly Madhevere in the first over. Brian Bennett joined Tadiwanashe Marumani at the crease. Just runs came from the first over.

ZIM - 2/1 (1)

Kumar Strikes Again

Tushar Deshpande leaked 13 runs from his first over. Mukesh Kumar was called back into the attack and he dismissed Brian Bennett on the third delivery of the over. Bennett tried to hit but got top-edge and the ball went to the third man where Shivam Dube took a simple catch. Dion Myers is the new batter at the crease.

ZIM - 19/2 (3)

Mukesh Overstepped

Mukesh Kumar came to bowl his third over on trot and Tadiwanashe Marumani welcomed him with back-to-back fours. He bowled him on the next delivery but it was a no-ball as he had overstepped. Marumani got a lifeline. 11 runs came from the over.

ZIM - 31/2 (5)

Search For Wicket Continues

Dion Myers and Tadiwanashe Marumani rebuilt the Zimbabwean innings and set up a partnership for the 3rd wicket. The duo added 15 runs from Ravi Bishnoi's first over and Washington Sundar's first over also conceded five runs.

ZIM - 52/2 (7)

Sundar Joins Party

Washington Sundar came to bowl the 9th over and he dismissed the opener batter Tadiwanashe Marumani. He just gave two runs from the over. Sikandar Raza joined Dion Myers at the crease.

ZIM - 69/3 (10)

Myers, Raza Rebuild Innings

Both batters are not taking any risk at the moment. Sikandar Raza is rotating strike and Dion Myers is attacking on any poor ball only. Shivam Dube and Abhishek Sharma are in the mix of bowling.

ZIM - 82/3 (12)

Sikandar Raza Loses His Wicket!

Ravi Bishnoi came to bowl the 14th over and he kept his lengths tight. Sikandar Raza pushes the ball to fine leg, his non-striker Jonathan Campbell called for a quick single. Raza responded late and Shivam Dube hit the timber with a direct throw.

ZIM - 89/5 (14)

Abhishek Gets Madande

Shivam Dube got his second wicket of the match when he got Jonathan Campbell caught out by Tushar Deshpande. Abhishek Sharma came to bowl the next over and dismissed Clive Madande on the first ball. Zimbabwe are seven wickets down.

ZIM - 99/7 (16)

Deshpande Gets Mavuta

Faraz Akram has hit two fours and as many sixes in his innings. He smashed a six off Shivam Dube when he finished with the bowling figures of 4-0-25-2. Then He targeted Tushar Deshpande and started his over with a four then a six. Then he took a single and Brandon Mavuta came on strike, Who was later dismissed by Deshpande. Zimbabwe still need 48 runs in the last two overs.

ZIM - 120/8 (18)

India Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs

Mukesh Kumar came to bowl the 19th over and he dismissed Faraz Akram on the second delivery of the over. Then he bowled two wides followed by the final dismissal of Richard Ngarava. Mukesh bowled him to finish the match as India beat Zimbabwe by 42 runs to win the series 4-1.

ZIM - 125/10 (18.3)

Shivam Dube | POTM (India)

It's always a special thing to contribute in both departments. Took some wickets, very happy. In T20s, you can struggle but one shot and you can get back. The ground is big, we enjoy playing here, the atmosphere and the people are amazing.

Raza, Ngarava In ICC Men's T20I Team Of The Year

Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava got special caps for being part of the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year.

Washington Sundar | POTS (India)

Good to have finished with a win. After the first game, the conditions were similar to South Africa getting that extra bounce and extra pace. We had enough time to get a lot of information. Lot of takeaways and learnings, I bowled a lot in this series. We had a lot of success as a team.

Sikandar Raza | Zimbabwe Captain

I thought Blessing bowled well the whole series. Batting-wise, we are below-par. The grey thing for me is the attitude in the field, that's something we can improve. Richie wasn't fit at the start, to have him fit is a blessing. To have Richie and Blessing complementing each other, very happy to see them. My workload needs to be managed. I will go back to play domestic cricket. I am still available for Test match cricket. I leave for Hundred in a few days time.

Shubman Gill | India Captain

Excellent series. The hunger that we showed after the first loss was phenomenal to watch. Lot of the players had long flights, they weren't used to the conditions. The way they adapted was remarkable. I have been there (Sri Lanka) once for Asia Cup, looking forward to go there and performing.

That's All From Our Side!

India finished the tour with a victory and also bagged the series with a 4-1 margin. Now, India will face Sri Lanka in T20Is starting from 27th July. Join us then. That's all from our side for now. Goodnight!

