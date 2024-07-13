India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM

Shubman Gill-led Team India will take on Zimbabwe in the fifth and final T20I on Sunday, July 14th at the Harare Sports Club. The Men In Blue have already wrapped up the series after beating the hosts in the fourth T20I and taking an unassailable 3-1 lead. (Highlights | Scorecard | More Cricket News)
Led by the brilliant Yashasvi Jaiswal (93 not out) and Shubman Gill 58 not out helped the visitors crush Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the fourth T20 International.
Zimbabwe had posted 152 in their first innings with Sikandar Raza top-scoring with 46.
Ahead of the final showdown, here is the live streaming details of the fifth and final T20I for the IND vs ZIM -
When is the IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I match?
The 5th IND vs ZIM T20I will be played on Sunday, July 14th at the Harare Sports Club.
What time is the IND vs ZIM, 5th T20I Match?
The 5th IND vs ZIM T20I will start around 4:30 PM IST with the toss to be held at 4:00 PM IST.
Where can one watch the IND Vs ZIM T20I series in India?
The India Vs Zimbabwe T20I games will be live on the Sony Sports Network. It will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD.
The live streaming of the IND Vs ZIM, T20I series in India will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.