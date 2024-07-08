IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat Zimbabwe By 100 Runs - In Pics

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, center, shakes hands with Indian players at the end of the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports club, Harare.
Indian bowler Ravi Bishnoi celebrates a wicket during the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports club, Harare.
Zimbabwe batsman Sikandar Rasa avoids a ball during the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports club.
Zimbabwe batsman Brian Bennet is bowled out during the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports club.
India's batsman Abishek Sharma celebrates after scoring 100 runs during the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports club.
India's batsman Abishek Sharma in action during the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports club.
Indian captain Shubman Gill walks off the pitch after he was dismissed on the second day of the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports club, Harare.
Indian batsman Abishek Sharma in action during the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports club.