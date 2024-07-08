Cricket

IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat Zimbabwe By 100 Runs - In Pics

India defeated the hosts Zimbabwe in the second T20 international match at Harare by a big margin of 100 runs. Batting first, Men In Blue post 234 runs on the board thanks to explosive southpaw Abhishek Sharma's 46-ball century and Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 77-run knock. Rinku Singh also played a crucial cameo of 22-ball-48 to set the biggest target for Zimbabwe in T20Is. Sikandar Raza & Co. never looked settled and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar took three wickets apiece whereas spinner Ravi Bishnoi grabbed a brace of wickets to restrict Zimbabwe to 134 all out in 18.4 overs.