India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: What Captains Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza Said After The Match

Zimbabwe bowler Blessing Muzarabani, centre, reacts after taking a wicket during the T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Zimbabwe bowler Blessing Muzarabani, centre, reacts after taking a wicket during the T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi