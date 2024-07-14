Cricket

India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: What Captains Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza Said After The Match

India will play a six-match away series against the Islanders from July 27, which includes three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs

Zimbabwe bowler Blessing Muzarabani, centre, reacts after taking a wicket during the T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. AP Photo
Zimbabwe bowler Blessing Muzarabani, centre, reacts after taking a wicket during the T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
The hunger to bounce back and adaptive skills helped the Indian team pull itself up following the shocking loss in the series opener to win the remaining four matches against Zimbabwe, said skipper Shubman Gill in Harare on Sunday. (Scorecard | As It Happened)

India suffered an unexpected 13-run loss in the first game of the five-match series as the team fell short of chasing a modest 115-run total on July 6. But the visitors quickly put the disappointment on the back burner to win the series 4-1.

"I think, the hunger that we showed after losing the first match was fantastic to watch. When we came here, not everyone had a lot of hits in the nets. We weren't really used to the conditions. The way we adapted (was great)," said Gill following India's 42-run win in the fifth and final T20I.

'Player of the Series' Washington Sundar said the pace and bounce of the pitch here took the Indian batters by surprise initially, which cost them the first match, adding that the series win had given the side a lot of confidence going into the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

India will play a six-match away series against the Islanders from July 27, which includes three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs.

"Good to finish with a win. I felt after the first game that the conditions were very similar to South Africa, with extra speed and extra bounce. Lots of takeaways, lots of learnings, a lot of confidence going into the Sri Lanka series," said Sundar.

Indian batsman Sanju Samson in action during the T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. - AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Final Match To Take Series 4-1

BY PTI

Young Riyan Parag (22 runs), who was involved in a 65-run partnership with Sanju Samson when the chips were down on Sunday, said the series opener made the team introspect its strategy.

"After the first game, everyone woke up, and it was a clinical performance. Enjoyed it to the max," he noted.

