West Indies Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: WI End 34-Year Wait With 202-Run Win To Seal Series

Tuesday’s victory saw the West Indies secure their first series win against Pakistan in any format since their T20I victory at home in 2011

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Indies Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI
Jayden Seales celebrates as Windies beat Pakistan.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • West Indies beat Pakistan by 202 runs, ending a 34-year ODI series drought

  • Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 120, with Justin Greaves adding 43 in a key partnership

  • Jayden Seales took 6-18, earning Player of the Series as Pakistan were bowled out for 92

Shai Hope hailed a complete performance from his West Indies team after they ended a long wait for an ODI series with over Pakistan in style.

West Indies won by 202 runs to clinch their first bilateral ODI series win against Pakistan in 34 years.

They posted a formidable total of 294-6, with Hope leading the charge, going 120 unbeaten.

The century marked Hope’s 18th in ODIs, moving him up to third place in the list of most hundreds by a West Indies men's player, behind only Chris Gayle and Brian Lara.

Justin Greaves provided explosive support at the end, contributing 43 not out during a rapid 110-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

The Windies, inspired by Jayden Seales' 6-18, then ripped through Pakistan's batting order for just 92.

Hope said: "In that situation, it was important for someone to go deep. Wanted to give the best finish, something we struggled in the last couple of games. We had a target of 270-280 if we batted well in the last ten overs. Roston [Chase] gave us impetus, Greaves did well too. We had a complete game.

"[I’m] extremely proud of us beating Pakistan after so long. We stress on negatives a lot, [but there are] so many positives to shout about. Great to see the guys pulling off history."

Tuesday’s victory saw the Windies secure their first series win against Pakistan in any format since their T20I victory at home in 2011.

In the 14 years that followed, Pakistan remained unbeaten in 16 consecutive bilateral series across Tests, ODIs and T20Is against West Indies.

Seales starred with the ball, finishing with the third-best bowling figures in Windies ODI history after Winston Davis (7-51) and Colin Croft (6-15).

"Seales is a quality bowler," said Hope. "More excited about his preparation sometimes. He's a class act. Anything you ask him to do, he puts his hands up. He's at his best across formats."

Seales was named Player of the Series, finishing with 10 wickets.

He said: "We had team plans, executed it to the best of our ability. Analysts, bowling showed me how to bowl in ODIs, I've practised and am reaping rewards.

"We wanted to be on a good length and hit the stumps for all batters, especially on this pitch. I hope to keep that up going forward. Takes a lot of time and training, even in downtimes."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son