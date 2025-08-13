West Indies Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: WI End 34-Year Wait With 202-Run Win To Seal Series

West Indies beat Pakistan by 202 runs, ending a 34-year ODI series drought
Shai Hope scored an unbeaten 120, with Justin Greaves adding 43 in a key partnership
Jayden Seales took 6-18, earning Player of the Series as Pakistan were bowled out for 92
Shai Hope hailed a complete performance from his West Indies team after they ended a long wait for an ODI series with over Pakistan in style.
West Indies won by 202 runs to clinch their first bilateral ODI series win against Pakistan in 34 years.
They posted a formidable total of 294-6, with Hope leading the charge, going 120 unbeaten.
The century marked Hope’s 18th in ODIs, moving him up to third place in the list of most hundreds by a West Indies men's player, behind only Chris Gayle and Brian Lara.
Justin Greaves provided explosive support at the end, contributing 43 not out during a rapid 110-run partnership for the seventh wicket.
The Windies, inspired by Jayden Seales' 6-18, then ripped through Pakistan's batting order for just 92.
Hope said: "In that situation, it was important for someone to go deep. Wanted to give the best finish, something we struggled in the last couple of games. We had a target of 270-280 if we batted well in the last ten overs. Roston [Chase] gave us impetus, Greaves did well too. We had a complete game.
"[I’m] extremely proud of us beating Pakistan after so long. We stress on negatives a lot, [but there are] so many positives to shout about. Great to see the guys pulling off history."
Tuesday’s victory saw the Windies secure their first series win against Pakistan in any format since their T20I victory at home in 2011.
In the 14 years that followed, Pakistan remained unbeaten in 16 consecutive bilateral series across Tests, ODIs and T20Is against West Indies.
Seales starred with the ball, finishing with the third-best bowling figures in Windies ODI history after Winston Davis (7-51) and Colin Croft (6-15).
"Seales is a quality bowler," said Hope. "More excited about his preparation sometimes. He's a class act. Anything you ask him to do, he puts his hands up. He's at his best across formats."
Seales was named Player of the Series, finishing with 10 wickets.
He said: "We had team plans, executed it to the best of our ability. Analysts, bowling showed me how to bowl in ODIs, I've practised and am reaping rewards.
"We wanted to be on a good length and hit the stumps for all batters, especially on this pitch. I hope to keep that up going forward. Takes a lot of time and training, even in downtimes."