Cricket

IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Final Match To Take Series 4-1

Yashasvi Jaiswal (12), who made an unbeaten 93 in the fourth T20I, started the proceedings with two sixes in the first two balls of the innings bowled by Raza

Indian batsman Sanju Samson in action during the T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. AP Photo
Indian batsman Sanju Samson in action during the T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at the Harare Sports Club, in Harare. AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
info_icon

Sanju Samson’s well-crafted fifty and Mukesh Kumar’s disciplined spell helped India wind up their Zimbabwe tour with a comprehensive 42-run victory in the fifth and final T20I in Harare on Sunday. (Scorecard | As It Happened)

With this win, India clinched the series 4-1.

Samson’s (58, 45b) was central to India’s healthy 167 for six along with Shivam Dube’s flashy 26 (12b).

Then the India bowlers led by Mukesh (4/22), Shivam Dube (2/25) and Washington Sundar (1/7) did their job, bundling out Zimbabwe for 125 in 18.3 overs.

After the early dismissal of Wessly Madhevere, who dragged the third ball of the first over by pacer Mukesh onto his stumps, and Brian Bennett, the pair of Tadiwanashe Marumani (27) and Dion Myers (34) added 44 runs for the third wicket to keep the hosts in the hunt.

Marumani’s switch-hit four off leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who went for a few runs in this match, was quite stunning in its execution.

IND openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal during the 4th T20I. - X/BCCI
IND Vs ZIM, 4th T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal Stranded On 93 As India Sprint Past Zimbabwe In Harare

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

But such shots were few and far between from the Zimbabwe batters.

Marumani went for a sweep shot against Washington but missed the line altogether as the ball crashed onto his upper torso to get adjudged as leg-before.

Dube tailed a shuffling Myers with a quicker delivery onto his body, and the Zimbabwe batter merely chipped the ball to Abhishek Sharma at short third man.

The final nail in their hope was the run out of skipper Sikandar Raza (8), who came in a cartwheel of four wickets for nine runs.

Mukesh, who bagged his career-best T20 figure, fittingly ended Zimbabwe's innings going through the gate of Richard Ngarava.

Earlier, Samson (1x4, 4x6) and Riyan Parag (22, 24b) added 65 runs for the fourth wicket as India recovered from a middling Power Play in which they scored 44 for three.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (12), who made an unbeaten 93 in the fourth T20I, started the proceedings with two sixes in the first two balls of the innings bowled by Raza.

New Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir with BCCI secretary Jay Shah - X/JayShah
India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: BCCI Confirms Schedule For First Cricket Series Under Gautam Gambhir

BY Outlook Sports Desk

But in the fourth ball of the same over, Jaiswal played the wrong line to deliver on the middle and leg stump to get bowled.

Abhishek, who was dropped on 10 by Bennett off Blessing Muzarabani, did not last long, edging the pacer two balls later to Clive Madande behind the wicket.

Skipper Shubman Gill, who received a reprieve on 11, was never in his fluent self and smashed left-arm seamer Ngarava straight into the hands of Raza in the deep.

At 44 for three, India needed a partnership to steady the innings. Samson and Parag provided just that.

Their alliance was all about prudence rather than theatrics, choosing the correct delivery to punish.

It was the right approach too considering the pitch was not precisely a belter as it was in the previous two matches, offering a hint of turn.

However, Samson showed his aggressive side when the opportunity presented itself.

He biffed leg-spinner Brandon Mavuto for two sixes in a row and the second shot was a little marvel.

Mavuto angled the ball into Samson’s leg stump, but the right-hander gave himself enough space to carve that over extra cover for a maximum.

Samson brought up his fifty in 39 balls, his second in T20Is, but Parag departed as India were looking for some late acceleration.

The right-hander perished to Mavuto while looking to clear the fence, and Samson too could not carry on till the end of the innings.

He took on Muzarabani, the most impressive among home-side bowlers, but ended up giving a catch to tumbling Marumani.

However, the tourists found some late steam through Dube’s fireworks.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India-A Women Tour Of Australia 2024 Live Streaming: Squad, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. England's Chris Woakes Not 'Ruling Out' Leading Role At The Ashes
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: What Captains Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza Said After The Match
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Final Match To Take Series 4-1
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Highlights: India Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Harare, Take Series 4-1
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Bring In Dutch Striker Joshua Zirkzee
  2. Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Returns To Individual Training
  3. ENG Vs ESP, Final: Will Lamine Yamal Play? How Germany Labour Laws Thwart Spain's Young Talent In Extra Time
  4. ENG Vs ESP Final: Southgate Needs UEFA Euro Win To Be Considered England Great - Carragher
  5. ENG Vs ESP, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Yamal Will Be Difficult To Stop - England Captain Kane
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  3. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Highlights, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Back-To-Back Champion Carlos Alcaraz 'Repeating The Dream'
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More
  2. Yogi Adityanath Says ‘Overconfidence’ Hurt BJP's Expectations In Lok Sabha Elections
  3. RSS-Backed ABVP Alleged Congress Youth Wing Vandalised DU Student Union Office
  4. 'A Hundred Million': PM Modi's X Followers Cross 100M, More Than Taylor Swift Or Biden
  5. Teenager Shoots Dead 32-Year-Old Patient At GTB Hospital In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  3. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
  4. Bakhtiyaar Irani Reveals He Was Replaced By A 'Bigger Name' At The Last Minute In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
  5. Prithviraj Sukumaran-Amala Paul Starrer 'Aadujeevitham' Gets Its OTT Release Date - Check Details Inside
US News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  3. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
  4. '...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack
  5. Photos: Donald Trump Shot Through His Ear At Butler Rally Shooting
World News
  1. Mohammed Deif Alive, Says Hamas, After Israeli Strike Kills At Least 90
  2. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  3. Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt In Pennsylvania Rally; Shooter Dead
  4. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  5. Kate Middleton Arrives At Wimbledon In Rare Public Sighting Since Cancer Diagnosis Announcement
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Sports News July 14 Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2024; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More