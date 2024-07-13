Cricket

IND Vs ZIM, 4th T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal Stranded On 93 As India Sprint Past Zimbabwe In Harare

A scintillating 93* from Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth T20 international at the Harare Sports Club powered India to an easy victory against Zimbabwe to take a comfortable 3-1 lead in the five-match series

X/BCCI
IND openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal during the 4th T20I. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon

A scintillating 93* from Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth T20 international at the Harare Sports Club powered India to an easy victory against Zimbabwe to take a comfortable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. (Highlights| More Cricket News)

Jasiwal scored his second T20I hundred and the innings was very much instrumental in ensuring that India crossed the finish line with ease on a good looking surface, chasing a paltry 153 for victory.

Opening the batting with his skipper Shubman Gill, Jaiswal showcased solid temperament as he motored along with copybook technique, hitting 13 fours and two sixers in his match-winning knock. 

The Zimbabwe bowlers were rarely threatening as Gill also joined the party scoring 58 in their 156-run partnership, helping India ease home with a ten-wicket win. 

With Jaiwal going all guns, starting from the first over, Gill was more than happy to play second-fiddle as they sprinted quickly to victory, with the 2024 Paris Olympics not far away. 

Earlier on with the ball, India put on a good display on a good surface with Khaleel Ahmed picking two wickets for 32 runs in his four. Tushar Despande, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma and Shivam Dube all picked a wicket apiece to restrict Zimbabwe to just 152-7. 

With India taking an unassailable 3-1 lead, both the teams will play the final T20I on Sunday, July 14. 

