IND Vs ZIM, 4th T20I Live Scores: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal Off To A Blistering Start Against Zimbabwe In Harare

I think it's the fielding again, we are proud of our fielding but the wheels came off today, we gave away 20 extra runs and we lost by 23 runs. We still have problems at the top but I have utmost faith in them that they will come good some time. We have tried 15 different partners (openers) in the last year and a half or so. There is a lot of cricket going on in the country and club cricket has revived. It's time that our players including myself take up the responsibility. The youngsters making mistakes is acceptable but the senior players need to step up. You cannot fix a problem by creating another problem, we have picked 3 openers for a reason. The openers that have been picked up should be given a run. (On Muzarabani) He he has been outstanding, sometimes the rewards don't come but in the long run the rewards do come.