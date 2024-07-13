Cricket

IND Vs ZIM, 4th T20I Live Scores: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal Off To A Blistering Start Against Zimbabwe In Harare

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I 2024 Live Score: Shubman Gill-led Team India take on Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe in the fourth T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday at 4:30 PM IST

13 July 2024
IND's Shubman Gill in action during the T20I series against ZIM at Harare. AP
India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I 2024 Live Score: Skipper Sikandar Raza scored a crucial 46 as he helped Zimbabwe post 152/7 in the fourth of the five-match T20I series against India at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday. Earlier, Shubman Gill had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Get all the live scores and updates from IND vs ZIM, 4th T20I, right here
LIVE UPDATES

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Score: IND's Openers Begin Chase

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill begin run-chase of 153 against Zimbabwe at Harare.

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Score: Zimbabwe Finish With 152/7 In 20 Overs

Sikandar Raza's 28-ball 46 helped te hosts post 152/7 in their 20 overs against India. For Men In Blue, Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Score: Zimbabwe In Disarray After Bright Start

The hosts lost third and fourth wicket in this session as Shubman Gill's side came roaring back in the contest. After a bright start by the ZIM openers, breakthroughs in-between innings has sent the home team on the back foot.

Score after 15 overs

ZIM - 98/4

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Score: Zimbabwe Lose Both Their Openers

A commendable fightback from the visitors as ZIM lost both their openers in this session. Part-timers Shivam Dube and Abhishek Sharma removed the duo. Shubman Gill-led side are right back in the contest.

Score after 10 overs

ZIM - 67/2

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Score: Tushar Deshpande Becomes The 5th IND To Make His Debut

Mumbai's Tushar Deshpande became the fifth player to make his debut in the ongoing IND vs ZIM T20I series. He follows the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Sai Sudharsan.

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Score: Zimbabwe Openers Defiant Against India

ZIM openers of Tadiwanashe Marumani and Wessly Madhevere have put a brave fight against the IND pace attack as they have not lost a wicket in this session.

Score after 5 overs

ZIM - 39/0

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Score: Action Begins

ZIM openers are out in the open and a very elated Tushar Deshpande, will be looking to scalp his first T20I wicket in international cricket.

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Score: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Faraz Akram, Clive Madande(w), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson(w), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Score: IND Bowl First

Team India win the toss and have opted to bowl first in Harare.

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Score: Sikandar Raza Reacts After IND's Win

I think it's the fielding again, we are proud of our fielding but the wheels came off today, we gave away 20 extra runs and we lost by 23 runs. We still have problems at the top but I have utmost faith in them that they will come good some time. We have tried 15 different partners (openers) in the last year and a half or so. There is a lot of cricket going on in the country and club cricket has revived. It's time that our players including myself take up the responsibility. The youngsters making mistakes is acceptable but the senior players need to step up. You cannot fix a problem by creating another problem, we have picked 3 openers for a reason. The openers that have been picked up should be given a run. (On Muzarabani) He he has been outstanding, sometimes the rewards don't come but in the long run the rewards do come.

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Score: Preview

What's it going to be like in the fourth T20I match? Zimbabwe need a win to stay alive in the series whereas India are a win away from sealing it. Here's our preview of the 4th IND vs ZIM T20I.

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Score: Predicted XI

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Riyan Parag/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed/Tushar Deshpande.

India vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I Live Score: Match Prediction

Who's going to win today's match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare? We have got the match prediction, right for you.

IND Vs ZIM, 4th T20I, Live Blog

Indian bowlers led by Khaleel Ahmed (2/32) and Ravi Bishnoi produced a fine effort but Zimbabwe posted a handy 152/7 in the fourth T20I on Saturday.

Zimbabwe made a strong start with openers Wessly Madhevere (25) and Tadiwanashe Marumani (32) putting on a sturdy 63-run stand at the Harare Sports Club, post which Indian spinners brought their side back into the game.

Bishnoi bowled a tight spell of 0/22 while Washington Sundar (1/32) and Abhishek Sharma (1/20) too chipped in with useful contributions.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza (46 off 28 balls, 2x4s, 3x6s) looked set for a fifty but India debutant Tushar Deshpande got his wicket. . (Scorecard | More Cricket News)

