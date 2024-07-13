Pushing the start of the India vs Sri Lanka white-ball tour back by a day, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a revised schedule on Saturday, July 13. (IND Vs ZIM, 4th T20I Blog | More Cricket News)
The Indian team will be touring their sub-continental neighbours later this month for three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs. The first match, a T20I, was to be played on July 26 originally, but it will now be played on July 27.
That will be followed by the remaining two T20 games on July 28 and July 30, with all the matches to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
The one-dayers, earlier slated to start on August 1, will now commence on August 2, followed by the next two games on August 4 and August 7, with the venue for all three ties being the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
This will be India’s first white-ball bilateral trip to Sri Lanka since 2021. Rahul Dravid was the stand-in coach then, with Shikhar Dhawan leading a second-string side.
India had clinched both the T20I and ODI series then.
India are yet to name the squad for the tour, but, senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to be rested for this trip.
This will also be the first assignment for new head coach Gautam Gambhir, while the Sri Lankans will also have a new man in charge, in the form of Sanath Jayasuriya. The former explosive opener has been named as the interim Lankan head coach.