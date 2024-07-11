Cricket

Virat Kohli Not Consulted Before Appointing Gautam Gambhir As Head Coach: Report

Hardik Pandya on the other hand was reportedly among the few players who were kept in loop ahead of the official announcement

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, IPL Photo
Virat Kohli hugs Gautam Gambhir during IPL 2024 match. Photo: X/@RCBTweets
info_icon

Former India skipper Virat Kohli was not consulted by the BCCI before the appointment of Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of the team, a report in the Hindustan Times states.  (More Cricket News)

Hardik Pandya on the other hand was reportedly among the few players who were kept in loop ahead of the official announcement. As per the report, the BCCI top brass is now looking towards the future and thus Kohli's opinion was not sought.

Also aware of the relationship between Kohli and Gambhir, BCCI said that the duo can have conversations later.

“There is enough time for the two to have conversations over the table. But it was important for the BCCI to look at the big picture with many youngsters likely to feature in the coming years,” a BCCI official told Hindustan Times.

Gautam Gambhir - X/@KKRiders
Gautam Gambhir's Support Staff Might Have This Big Surprise Foreign Recruit: Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Kohli's relationship with Gambhir has seen several ups and downs - more downs than ups. Both hot-headed players from Delhi, take the game on. Both of them have engaged in on-field feuds with each other during IPL.

The most recent such moment came in 2023 when Gambhir and Kohli came head to head after a match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In 2013 IPL also, the duo had exchanged verbal blows in a heated spat. However, during this year's IPL, the duo embraced each other suggesting that things were alright now.

On Kohli's first ODI century against Sri Lanka in 2009, Gambhir had dedicated his Man Of The Match award to the right-hander. The left-handed Gambhir had played his last Test for India under Kohli's captaincy in 2016.

The senior duo of Kohli and Rohit Sharma is set to be rested for Gambhir's maiden assignment with the team - India's tour to Sri Lanka in July-August.

Hardik is set to lead the team in T20Is as India look towards the future after the retirement of Kohli, Rohit and Jadeja.

