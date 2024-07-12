India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Stats Preview

India and Zimbabwe will clash in the fourth T20I of the bilateral series on Saturday at Harare Sports Club in Harare. India are already leading the series 2-1 and one more win will help them clinch the series. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Indian team is looking more balanced after the inclusion of Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad. They missed the first two matches due to late arrival from Barbados after the T20 World Cup win.
Abhishek Sharma is the only centurion in the series so far but Ruturaj and Shubman Gill have shown decent batting prowess in the last match. Rinku Singh has also chipped in when needed. Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi's spin bowling has been pretty impressive as well.
For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani have done economical bowling and Dion Myers' knock in the last match was the first half-century from the Zimbabwean side in the series. They will be eyeing for a victory to save the series.
IND vs ZIM, 4th T20I Full Squads
India: Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi, Tadiwanashe Marumani
IND vs ZIM, 4th T20I Probable XIs
India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube
Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
IND vs ZIM, Head-to-head record in T20Is
India and Zimbabwe have played against each other 11 times in T20Is and Zimbabwe have won only three matches. India have won eight matches.
Total Match Played - 11
India Won - 8
Zimbabwe Won - 3
IND vs ZIM, 4th T20I Weather Report
According to AccuWeather.com, the temperature on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club will be around 20-24 degrees Celsius, and there will be no stoppage of the match due to any external factor. Chances of rain are negligible and a full-fledged match will be played.
IND vs ZIM, 4th T20I Match Prediction
The Indian team will be looking forward to winning the match and sealing the series and according to Google stats, India have a 75% chance of winning the match. Zimbabwe are expected to give a tough fightback but they have a 25% chance of winning the match.