Cricket

India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Stats Preview

India face Zimbabwe in the 4th T20I of the ongoing bilateral series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday. Here are the match predictions, fantasy XI, stats preview, and weather report for the IND Vs ZIM, 3rd T20I match

Indian players are seen on the pitch during the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club. AP Photo
Indian players are seen on the pitch during the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club. AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
info_icon

India and Zimbabwe will clash in the fourth T20I of the bilateral series on Saturday at Harare Sports Club in Harare. India are already leading the series 2-1 and one more win will help them clinch the series. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Indian team is looking more balanced after the inclusion of Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the squad. They missed the first two matches due to late arrival from Barbados after the T20 World Cup win.

Abhishek Sharma is the only centurion in the series so far but Ruturaj and Shubman Gill have shown decent batting prowess in the last match. Rinku Singh has also chipped in when needed. Washington Sundar and Ravi Bishnoi's spin bowling has been pretty impressive as well.

For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza and Blessing Muzarabani have done economical bowling and Dion Myers' knock in the last match was the first half-century from the Zimbabwean side in the series. They will be eyeing for a victory to save the series.

Zimbabwe batsman Luke Jongwe, centre, in action during the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club, Harare. - AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Jagdish Yadav

IND vs ZIM, 4th T20I Full Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi, Tadiwanashe Marumani

IND vs ZIM, 4th T20I Probable XIs

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

IND vs ZIM, Head-to-head record in T20Is

India and Zimbabwe have played against each other 11 times in T20Is and Zimbabwe have won only three matches. India have won eight matches.

Abhishek Sharma en route his first-ever international century during the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I in Harare on Friday (July 7, 2024). - X/BCCI
India Vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I: Shubman Gill's Bat Powers Abhishek Sharma To Blazing Hundred

BY PTI

Total Match Played - 11

India Won - 8

Zimbabwe Won - 3

IND vs ZIM, 4th T20I Weather Report

According to AccuWeather.com, the temperature on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club will be around 20-24 degrees Celsius, and there will be no stoppage of the match due to any external factor. Chances of rain are negligible and a full-fledged match will be played.

IND vs ZIM, 4th T20I Match Prediction

The Indian team will be looking forward to winning the match and sealing the series and according to Google stats, India have a 75% chance of winning the match. Zimbabwe are expected to give a tough fightback but they have a 25% chance of winning the match.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Stats Preview
  2. James Anderson Retirement: Ben Stokes Labels England Pacer As 'One Of The GOATs'
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Legend Pens Emotional England Message In 'Special' Final Outing
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. James Anderson Retirement: Legend Finishes Test Career With Innings Win - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. Jonny Evans Extends Manchester United Stay By One Year
  2. Canada Vs Uruguay Preview, Copa America 3rd Place Match: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players
  3. Argentina Vs Colombia Final Preview, Copa America: Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players
  4. IND-W 1-1 MYA-W, International Friendly: Pyari Xaxa Nets Again As India Draw With Mayanmar
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: England Are On The 'Brink Of Making History', Says Gary Lineker
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Rallies Past Daniil Medvedev To Seal Final Return
  2. Barbora Krejcikova Vs Jasmine Paolini, Final Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final Preview: It's Jasmine Paolini Vs Barbora Krejcikova - Against All Odds
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  2. Delhi: Govt To Launch New Drive Against Motor Vehicle Scheme Violations By Aggregators On July 15
  3. Costly Vegetables Push Retail Inflation To 4-Month High Of 5.08 Percent In June
  4. Puja Khedkar Row: Trainee IAS Calls Navi Mumbai DCP To Release Relative Accused Of Theft
  5. Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls: BJP-Backed Mahayuti Alliance Wins 9 Out Of 11 Seats
Entertainment News
  1. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  2. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  3. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas
  4. 'Maharaja' On Netflix Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi's Stellar Performance Is The Highlight In Nithilan Swaminathan's Well-Written Tale Of Revenge
  5. Sonakshi Sinha Keen On Doing Big And Important Roles; Says She's Done Doing 'Two Songs And Four Scenes In A Film'
US News
  1. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  2. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
  3. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  4. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
  5. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
World News
  1. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  2. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
  3. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  4. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Loses Trust Vote, KP Sharma Oli Set Succeed
  5. London: Suspect In Murder Of BBC Presenter's Family Arrested; Was Ex-BF Of A Victim, Claim Reports
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Alcaraz Enters Wimbledon Final; Kenya Beat Nigeria By 29 Runs In 1st T20I
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report