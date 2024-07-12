Cricket

India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

India and Zimbabwe will clash in the fourth T20I of the ongoing bilateral series in Harare on Saturday. There are three key player battles to watch out for from the IND Vs ZIM match

Zimbabwe batsman Luke Jongwe, centre, in action during the T20 cricket between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club, Harare. AP Photo
After being stunned by Zimbabwe in the series opener, the Indian team bounced back and registered back-to-back victories to lead the five-match series 2-1 after three matches. Now, the visitors have a golden chance to win the fourth T20I and seal the series. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal joined the squad before the 3rd T20I after missing the first two matches due to late arrival from the West Indies. All three were part of the playing XI in the third match but failed to leave any huge impact.

India comfortably won the third match by 23 runs. Batting first, they made 182 runs after 20 overs. Captain Shubman Gill played a 66-run knock in 49 balls and Ruturaj Gaikwad made 49 runs. Zimbabwe fought well with Dion Myers' unbeaten 65 off 49 balls but the target proved too big for them.

Shivam Dube and Abhishek Sharma bowled two overs each in the match and leaked 50 runs combined. India desperately need a fifth bowler and Tushar Deshpande might get a chance in the next match.

Abhishek Sharma en route his first-ever international century during the India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I in Harare on Friday (July 7, 2024). - AP
India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Preview: Indian Young Guns To Aim For Another Victory To Seal The Series

BY PTI

IND vs ZIM, 4th T20I Full Squads:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill (C), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Dhruv Jurel, Tushar Deshpande, Riyan Parag

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.

As the Indian cricket team prepares for the fourth T20I of the series against Zimbabwe, three key player battles are worth looking out for:

1. Shubman Gill vs Blessing Muzarabani

Indian captain likes to take his time on crease and then accelerate the batting speed, but Zimbabwe's finest Blessing Muzarabani poses a threat to him. He has been found facing difficulty against him and usually don't target him. Muzarabani bowls with accuracy and has a decent pace. If there is anything on the surface, he will surely use that. Muzarabani has also been very economical in the series and Gill might try to go after him.

2. Sikandar Raza vs Mukesh Kumar

Zimbabwean captain Sikandar Raza has failed to display his batting prowess so far in the tournament, but he is most likely to go berserk in the do-or-die clash on Saturday. Mukesh Kumar, who comes to bowl in the powerplay and death overs, will be very crucial against him as he has many deliveries in his arsenal which he can use against Raza.

3. Abhishek Sharma vs Brian Bennett

Brian Bennett typically opens the bowling for Zimbabwe and has a talent for taking early wickets. Abhishek Sharma, who bats at number 3 for India, will be looking to take on Bennett aggressively. He is particularly effective against spinners and can capitalize on his opportunities against the all-rounder. What's interesting about this matchup is that both players can switch roles, and Sharma may come in to bowl against Bennett, who tends to play lofted shots.

