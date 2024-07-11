Cricket

India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ZIM

India will take on Zimbabwe in the fourth T20 international of the five-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 13th

Shubman Gill India vs Zimbabwe 3rd t20I toss X | Zimbabwe cricket
Shubman Gill at India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I toss Photo: X | Zimbabwe Cricket
India will take on Zimbabwe in the fourth T20 international of the five-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, July 13th. (More Cricket News)

India will come into the fixture, confident and full of momentum after snatching the series lead 2-1 in the third game, and will look to seal the series. 

On the other hand, after losing back-to-back games, Zimbabwe will look to get back to winning ways and stay alive.

India vs Zimbabwe: T20I Head to Head Record

India and Zimbabwe have met each other ten times in T20 internationals, and have registered seven wins to their name, while  Zimbabwe have picked up three. 

Where to watch India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I?

Where to watch the live telecast of the India Vs Zimbabwe, T20I series in India?

The India Vs Zimbabwe T20I games will be live on the Sony Sports Network. It will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu), and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD.

The live streaming of the IND Vs ZIM, T20I series in India will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

Squads

India: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba.

