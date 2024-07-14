India Vs Pakistan, World Championship Of Legends 2024 Final Highlights: Yuvraj & Co Surge To WCL Title After Rayudu's Batting Glitter

India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions, World Championship Of Legends 2024 Final Highlights
India were crowned the World Championship of Legends Champions after winning the final against arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 13. A splendid display with both bat and ball proved too good for the Younis Khan-led side on the day. (Highlights)
India Beat Zimbabwe In Harare
Before the all-important World Championship Of Legends final gets underway in Edgbaston, the news not long ago from Harare was that the Shubman Gill-led India have taken a 3-1 lead in the five match series with one game to be played.
Jaiswal Shows Off At Harare Sports Club
A scintillating 93* from Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth T20 international at the Harare Sports Club powered India to an easy victory against Zimbabwe to take a comfortable 3-1 lead in the five-match series
India, Pakistan, Birmingham - Here's Where You Can Catch All The Live Action
The stage is set for a blockbuster grand finale at the World Championship of Legends 2024 asIndia Champions will take on erstwhile arch-rivals Pakistan Champions for the inaugural title.
Pakistan Bat First In Birmingham
Pakistan Champions won the toss and have opted to bat first at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
IND Vs PAK Live Score: 19/1 (3)
After winning the toss and opting to have a bat, Pakistan are off to a decent start with 19 runs on the board in three overs. However, they have lost the attacking Sharjeel Khan who scored 12.
IND Vs PAK Live Score: 55/2 (6)
After the end of the power play with Pakistan despite losing two big wickets, have scored 55 runs with Kamran Akmal looking in good touch. They will want their opener to go big against their biggest rivals.
IND Vs PAK Live Score: 69/3 (9)
Pakistan continue to lose wickets at regular intervals as India pile on the pressure in Birmingham. The Younis Khan-led side will look to break free and score at over ten in the last 11 to put a challenging total and something for their bowlers to defend.
Halfway Mark!
With ten overs to go in the innings, Pakistan have scored 72 runs for the loss of three. However, they still have batting left in the hut to get back into the hunt.
IND Vs PAK Live Score: 86/4 (13)
Irfan Pathan's introduction has slowed down things for Pakistan as the left-arm pacer sent their skipper Younis Khan back to the hunt and has given away just six runs in two overs.
IND Vs PAK Live Score: 113/4 (16)
Shoaib Malik and Misbah-ul-Haq have endured a little bit of pressure and have scored runs at slow pace. Pakistan, however, will look to change gears in the remaining four overs of the innings.
Pakistan Finish On 156
The Pakistan Champions after losing their plot slightly during the middle phase of the game somehow managed to put a decent total on the board. However, they will need to bowl out of their skins to end the tournament with a win.
India Underway!
India are underway as Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu open the batting chasing a below-par 157 to win the World Championship of Legends.
Robin Uthappa Departs!
India lose their first wicket in the chase as Robin Uthappa falls to Aamer Yamin for 10 runs and Suresh Raina has joined Ambati Rayudu in the middle.
Raina Follows Uthappa Back To The Pavilion
Suresh Raina comes and goes in quick time, scoring just four runs in two balls as Aamer Yamin's double strike has India thinking again. Could this be the turning point?
IND Vs PAK Live Score: 78/2 (8)
Ambati Rayudu continued to light up Edgbaston after two quick wickets for India as Gurkeerat Mann has opted for a second fiddle role. India look in control but will not want any slip-ups.
Rayudu Departs For 50
Saeed Ajmal gives Pakistan a much-need break as he picks up Ambati Rayudu's wicket. India are three down for 98 needing 59 more for victory.
IND Vs PAK Live Score: 108/4 (13)
After Shoaib Malik picked Gurkeerat, Yuvraj Singh joined Yusuf Pathan out there in the middle with India needing 49 runs from the last seven overs.
Down To The Wire?
India need just 13 runs to win in the two overs and be crowned champions of the World Championship of Legends. Will there be a final twist? Can Pakistan pull a rabbit out of the hat?
India, Almost There!
India just need two more runs for victory, and for Pakistan, it is just about delaying the inevitable. Almost done. They will look back on how they batted in the middle-orders.
India Are World Champions!
India are crowned the champions of the World Championship of Legends as Irfan Pathan finds the boundary role over long-off to get the job done in stylish fashion by five wickets and five balls to spare.
