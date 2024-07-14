Cricket

India Vs Pakistan, World Championship Of Legends 2024 Final Highlights: Yuvraj & Co Surge To WCL Title After Rayudu's Batting Glitter

India were crowned the World Championship of Legends Champions after winning the final against arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 13. A splendid display with both bat and ball proved too good for the Younis Khan-led side on the day.