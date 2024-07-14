Cricket

India Vs Pakistan Final, World Championship Of Legends: Yuvraj Singh & Co Lift Title

Ambati Rayudu smashed a 30-ball 50 to power India Champions' chase, and Yusuf Pathan blasted a 16-ball 30 to take them to the doorstep of victory. His brother Irfan hit the winning runs as India trumped Pakistan Champions by five wickets in the World Championship of Legends 2024 final

Yuvraj-Singh-and-Younis-Khan-at-toss-india-vs-pakistan-final-world-championship-of-legends-2024-wcl-photo
Captains Yuvraj Singh and Younis Khan at the toss for the India vs Pakistan final in World Championship of Legends 2024, in Birmingham on Saturday (July 13). Photo: World Championship of Legends
info_icon

India were crowned victors of the inaugural World Championship of Legends 2024 title in Birmingham on Saturday (July 13), as they defeated erstwhile arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in a keenly contested final. (Highlights | More Cricket News)

In pursuit of a 157-run target, the India Champions got home in 19.1 overs with five wickets in hand. Ambati Rayudu smashed a 30-ball 50 to power India's chase at the top. The 38-year-old struck five fours and two sixes to set the tone in the powerplay and keep India's run rate well above the asking rate.

The Yuvraj Singh-led team stuttered a bit on its way to the title, losing Robin Uthappa (10 off eight balls) and Suresh Raina (4 off two) cheaply. But Yusuf Pathan walked in and blasted a typically aggressive 30 runs off just 16 balls to swing the match entirely India's way.

His brother Irfan hit the winning runs in the final over, with captain 'Yuvi' at the other end.

Irfan Pathan run out during India Champions vs South Africa Champions match - X/@Rnawaz31888
Irfan Pathan Shouts At Brother Yusuf After Run Out; Later Uploads Hilarious Meme On It: Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pakistan's bowlers, despite their best efforts, couldn't halt India's march towards the target. Aamer Yamin was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-0-29-2, supported by Sohail Tanvir and Sohail Khan, who took one wicket each.

Earlier, the Indian team kept the run-scoring tempo down to restrict the Younis Khan-led Pakistan Champions to 156 runs in the first innings. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik top-scored with 41 runs off 36 balls, while Sohaib Maqsood (21 off 12) and Sohail Tanvir (19 not out off nine) played handy cameos to make sure their side got past the 150-run mark.

Misbah-ul-Haq had to retire hurt at 18 (off 15 balls) due to cramps. India wicket-keeper Uthappa helped the limping Misbah off the field in a spirit of cricket moment that won hearts in Birmingham.

Medium-pacer Anureet Singh picked up three wickets for India, while left-arm spinner Pawan Negi was the most economical, conceding just 24 runs off his four overs and snaring wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal.

India had entered the final on the back of thrashing Australia Champions by 86 runs in Northampton. In the other semi-final, Pakistan Champions had defeated West Indies Champions by 20 runs in Northampton.

Brief Scores

Pakistan Champions: 156/6 in 20 overs (Shoaib Malik 41, Kamran Akmal 24; Anureet Singh 2/43)

India Champions: 159/5 in 19.1 overs (Ambati Rayudu 50, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 34, Yusuf Pathan 30; Aamer Yamin 2/29)

Result: India won by 5 wickets.

