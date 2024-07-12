Miscommunication between the brothers led to Irfan getting run out on the first ball of the nineteenth over. Irfan hit a lofted shot over the infield and wanted a second run. However, Yusuf was caught watching the ball even as Irfan started to run for the second run. Yusuf raised his hand to stop Irfan but by that time it was too late. Irfan lost his wicket.