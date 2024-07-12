After a heated on-field exchange following a horrible run out, Yusuf Pathan and his brother Irfan appeared to have calmed things down. (More Cricket News)
Videos of Irfan shouting at Yusuf after the former got run out during India Champions batting against South Africa Champions in the last league match of the World Championship of Legends went viral on social media.
Miscommunication between the brothers led to Irfan getting run out on the first ball of the nineteenth over. Irfan hit a lofted shot over the infield and wanted a second run. However, Yusuf was caught watching the ball even as Irfan started to run for the second run. Yusuf raised his hand to stop Irfan but by that time it was too late. Irfan lost his wicket.
Irfan was not at all impressed by this mix-up and could be seen yelling at Yusuf.
'Pehle bol na,' Irfan could be heard shouting at Yusuf after his dismissal telling his brother to call earlier.
However, after the match, it appeared that the temperature had come down and all was well between the Baroda duo.
As Yusuf walked back towards the dugout after batting, Irfan greeted him with a kiss on the forehead. The duo then embraced each other suggesting things were fine now.
Irfan also uploaded a funny video on X over the incident.
The run out made matters worse for India Champions as they lost the game to South Africa Champions by 54 runs. However, despite the loss, India Champions were able to make it to the semi-final of the tournament.
India will face Australia Champions in the semi-final on Friday.