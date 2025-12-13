West Brom 2-0 Sheffield United, EFL Championship: Heggebo Stars To Continue Unbeaten Run At Home

West Brom extended their unbeaten run at home in the Championship to seven games after they beat Sheffield United 2-0.
Aune Heggebo was the star of the show for the Baggies after he opened the scoring for the home side before assisting Karlan Grant as the Blades' six-game unbeaten run in the league came to an end at The Hawthorns.
Sheff United had the first chance of the game, and the best opportunity of the first half, when they worked the ball to Gustavo Hamer after West Brom lost the ball when trying to play out from the back, but Joe Wildsmith made a brilliant save to deny the midfielder.
Heggebo lashed an effort over the bar on the stroke of half-time, but broke the deadlock just five minutes after the break as he found himself unmarked at the near post from George Campbell's cross and the Norwegian placed the ball past Michael Cooper.
He then turned provider just after the hour mark, playing Grant through on goal, and the latter managed to hold off the defender before unleashing a powerful strike which went in off the crossbar.
Ryan Mason's side went close to a third in the 86th minute, but neither Heggebo nor Grant could get on the end of Mikey Johnston's pass across the face of the goal, but it mattered little as the Baggies won all three points.
Data Debrief: Home comforts for the Baggies
Despite a below-par first half, it was a well-deserved victory for West Brom. Their 15 shots were worth 2.46 expected goals (xG), while Sheff United produced 1.05 from their 10 attempts.
It was a big shift from Heggebo in attack, with the 24-year-old recording the shot touches in the box for his side (five), creating the second-most chances (two), contesting the most duels (16) and winning 100% of his tackles (2/2).
The Baggies have lost just four of their last 29 home league matches (W14 D11) and are unbeaten in seven (W4 D3) since a 1-0 defeat to Derby County in September.