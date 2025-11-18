EFL Championship: Former Rangers Boss Philippe Clement Named As Norwich City's New Head Coach

Former Rangers boss Philippe Clement has been appointed as Liam Manning's successor at Championship side Norwich City.
Clement, who was sacked in February by Rangers after finding themselves 13 points adrift of rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.
The 51-year-old comes in to replace Manning at Carrow Road after the former Bristol City boss won just two of his 15 Championship matches at the helm (D3 L10).
Indeed, since the start of September, Norwich are the only side in the Championship without a victory (D3 L8) and are winless in 11 games.
The Canaries have not had a longer winless league run since going 13 without a win in the Premier League between August and November 2004.
Norwich are second-bottom in the second tier with nine points and are four adrift of safety, with Clement's first game in charge away to Birmingham City this Saturday.
"I've known this club for a long time and, whilst we are not in a good moment at this time," Clement told the club's official website.
"We are excited to work together with the players and staff to turn things around.
"Meeting with the owners and hearing some of their ambitions for the club, it really convinced me that this is the best move.
"They have big plans for the future but, of course, our job in the short term is to turn around the current situation and get everyone believing again."
Clement took charge of 86 games in all competitions during his 16-month stint at Ibrox, winning 55 of those matches (D15 L16), averaging a win percentage of 64%.