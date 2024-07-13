Cricket

India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Final Live Streaming, World Championship Of Legends: Where To Watch IND Vs PAK

A mouth-watering India vs Pakistan clash between yesteryear superstars is in store for the grand finale of World Championship of Legends 2024. Here is all you need to know about the IND vs PAK cricket match - venue, timing, live streaming details

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, World Championship of Legends 2024, Yuvraj Singh X photo
India Champions captain Yuvraj Singh along with teammate Harbhajan Singh during World Championship of Legends 2024. Photo: X/Yuvraj Singh
info_icon

The stage is set for a blockbuster grand finale at the World Championship of Legends 2024. India Champions will take on erstwhile arch-rivals Pakistan Champions for the inaugural title, at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 13. (More Cricket News)

The mouth-watering clash was finalized after the Indian outfit, led by World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh, thrashed Australia Champions by 86 runs in Northampton in the second semi-final on Friday. Chasing a humongous target of 255 runs, the Aussie team, captained by Brett Lee, could only score 168 runs in 20 overs.

In the earlier semi-final, Pakistan Champions had defeated West Indies Champions by 20 runs in Northampton. The Younis Khan-led team had set a 199-run target for the Caribbean side, who were bowled out for 178 runs in 19.5 overs.

Irfan Pathan run out during India Champions vs South Africa Champions match - X/@Rnawaz31888
Irfan Pathan Shouts At Brother Yusuf After Run Out; Later Uploads Hilarious Meme On It: Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Final, World Championship of Legends 2024 Live Streaming

Here are the live streaming details of the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions final, World Championship of Legends 2024

When is the India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2024 final match?

The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, World Championship of Legends 2024 final match will be held on Saturday, July 13, at Edgbaston, Birmingham at 9pm IST (4:30pm PM local time).

Where to watch the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2024 final match?

In India, the World Championship of Legends 2024 final match will be aired live on Star Sports TV channels. For live streaming online, the FanCode app and website are the options.

In Pakistan, the match will be available to stream on the Tamasha app and website.

Fans in West Indies can watch the World Championship of Legends 2024 match on Fox Sports.

TNT Sports is the broadcast partner of the game in the United Kingdom.

India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Squads

India Champions: Robin Uthappa (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma.

Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan (c), Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Arafat, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Final Live Streaming, World Championship Of Legends: Where To Watch IND Vs PAK
  2. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Pakistan Cricket Board Retain Muhammad Yousuf, Asad Shafiq In Revamped Selection Panel
  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Match Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Stats Preview
  5. James Anderson Retirement: Ben Stokes Labels England Pacer As 'One Of The GOATs'
Football News
  1. Football Transfers: Sergio Gomez Departs Manchester City For Real Sociedad
  2. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins Lauds 'Generational Talent' Lamine Yamal
  3. Chelsea Snap Up Renato Veiga; Fifth Signing Under Enzo Maresca
  4. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Eriksson Backs Southgate To 'Do It' For Him, Sir Bobby
  5. ESP Vs ENG Final, Euro 2024: Spain's Olmo Dismisses Bellingham's Fear Factor
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Djokovic Salutes 'Complete' Alcaraz After Setting Up Final Rematch
  2. Wimbledon: Djokovic Trumps Musetti, Sets Up Alcaraz Final Rematch
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Confident Of Double Spain Success Ahead Of Euro 2024 Final
  4. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Rallies Past Daniil Medvedev To Seal Final Return
  5. Barbora Krejcikova Vs Jasmine Paolini, Final Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Headline Grabbing Exercise': Congress Reacts To Centre's 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' Announcement
  2. J&K: Mother-Son Duo Killed After Car Rolls Down Into Deep Gorge In Poonch; 6 Injured
  3. Uttar Pradesh Floods: 11 Died, 700 Villages Affected As Rain Continues To Rise Water-Level Of Rivers
  4. Delhi: DDA's Demolition Drive Unlikely To Take Place At Majnu Ka Tila, Reason Not Known | Details
  5. Uttarakhand, Kerala Emerges Top Performers In NITI Aayog's SDG India Index
Entertainment News
  1. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  2. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  3. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  4. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas
  5. 'Maharaja' On Netflix Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi's Stellar Performance Is The Highlight In Nithilan Swaminathan's Well-Written Tale Of Revenge
US News
  1. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  2. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
  3. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  4. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  5. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
World News
  1. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  2. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
  3. Finland Approves Controversial Bill To Turn Away Migrants From Russia Border
  4. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  5. Pakistan: Supreme Court Rules In Favour Of Imran Khan's Party, Clears Way For Reserved Seats
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Sports News July 12 Highlights: Alcaraz Enters Wimbledon Final; Kenya Beat Nigeria By 29 Runs In 1st T20I
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report