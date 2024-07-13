The stage is set for a blockbuster grand finale at the World Championship of Legends 2024. India Champions will take on erstwhile arch-rivals Pakistan Champions for the inaugural title, at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 13. (More Cricket News)
The mouth-watering clash was finalized after the Indian outfit, led by World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh, thrashed Australia Champions by 86 runs in Northampton in the second semi-final on Friday. Chasing a humongous target of 255 runs, the Aussie team, captained by Brett Lee, could only score 168 runs in 20 overs.
In the earlier semi-final, Pakistan Champions had defeated West Indies Champions by 20 runs in Northampton. The Younis Khan-led team had set a 199-run target for the Caribbean side, who were bowled out for 178 runs in 19.5 overs.
India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Final, World Championship of Legends 2024 Live Streaming
Here are the live streaming details of the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions final, World Championship of Legends 2024
When is the India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2024 final match?
The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, World Championship of Legends 2024 final match will be held on Saturday, July 13, at Edgbaston, Birmingham at 9pm IST (4:30pm PM local time).
Where to watch the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions, WCL 2024 final match?
In India, the World Championship of Legends 2024 final match will be aired live on Star Sports TV channels. For live streaming online, the FanCode app and website are the options.
In Pakistan, the match will be available to stream on the Tamasha app and website.
Fans in West Indies can watch the World Championship of Legends 2024 match on Fox Sports.
TNT Sports is the broadcast partner of the game in the United Kingdom.
India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Squads
India Champions: Robin Uthappa (wk), Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Naman Ojha, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Rahul Sharma.
Pakistan Champions: Kamran Akmal (wk), Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Younis Khan (c), Shahid Afridi, Misbah-ul-Haq, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Arafat, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed.