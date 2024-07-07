Cricket

IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: India 'Need to Bounce Back Stronger After Collapse' Says Ravi Bishnoi

India faltered badly in the chase of 116 and were bowled out for 102 in the first T20I against Zimbabwe on Saturday. The second match will be played in Harare on Sunday

(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwe players celebrate a wicket during the T20 cricket match against India at Harare Sports club, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi said the team needs to bounce back stronger and return to the field for the second T20I with a fresh mind just a day after suffering an unexpected defeat against an inexperienced Zimbabwe side in Harare. (Match Highlights | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

India faltered badly in the chase of 116 and were bowled out for 102 in the first T20I here on Saturday. The second match will be played here on Sunday.

“We are trying our best and we need to bounce back stronger. We just need to come back tomorrow (Sunday) with a fresh mind for the second match,” said Bishnoi in the post-match press meet.

Bishnoi said India failed to stitch together good partnership and that led to their downfall.

“It was a good game of cricket, but we collapsed, lost continuous wickets. A partnership would have made the game better for us. We could not do that. I think that made the difference,” he said.

India captain Shubman Gill (right) wearing the jersey with one star ahead of the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare on Saturday (July 6). - AP
IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Why India Jersey Has Only One Star Instead Of Two - Explained

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“Zimbabwe’s bowling and fielding were really good. They did not allow us to build partnerships,” he added.

The 23-year-old took a career-best 4/13 against the Africans here, and the leg-spinner said he is constantly trying to improve his craft.

“We can learn something from every match. I am trying to learn from every match and get better at what I am doing,” he said.

Bishnoi said it’s time for young players to take Team India forward after the retirement of senior pros such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

“It’s time for new players. The senior players are retired and handed over the mantle to us. It’s our responsibility to take the flight ahead.”

Despite the setback, Bishnoi said Shubman Gill led the side well.

“Shubman’s captaincy is very good. His bowling changes were spot on, it’s a sign of good captaincy,” he added.

