India, Israel Push for Global ‘Zero Tolerance’ Strategy Against Terrorism

On Tuesday, India and Israel discussed ways to develop a global strategy of "zero tolerance" to fight terrorism and improve collaboration in trade, infrastructure, and connectivity, while New Delhi hoped that the US-brokered peace plan for Gaza would bring long-lasting peace to the region.



The topics were discussed during discussions between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar, which took place as the two countries consider whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit India in the coming months.