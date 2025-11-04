Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel’s Foreign Minister

At the G20 summit in Delhi, the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a multimodal connectivity project, was announced with much fanfare. This would connect India and Europe via the West Asian region. With the signing of the Abraham Accords, leading to the normalisation of Israel’s ties with both the UAE and Bahrain, expectations were that Saudi Arabia and the rest would follow, leading to an economic boom in the region. India has excellent ties with the Gulf states, and a connecting corridor would have given a significant boost to trade not just with West Asia but also with Europe. However, the events of October 7 put all this on hold. It will take a long time to revive this, as the focus for the Gulf countries at the moment will be reconstruction of Gaza.