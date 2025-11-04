Jaishankar Holds Talks With Israel’s Foreign Minister

India and Israel aim to further strengthen their bilateral cooperation. The two countries recently signed a Bilateral Investment Agreement.

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
EEAM S Jaishankar with Israels FM Gideon Saar during a meeting in New Delhi
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Israel's Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar during a meeting, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, is on a three-day visit to India.

  • Israel is hoping to further develop its growing bilateral relations with India.

  • Prime Minister Modi was among the first world leaders to condemn the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel in 2023. 

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, on a three-day visit to India, held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday. The buzz is that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may also visit India before the end of the year. However, neither side has confirmed the visit so far. Sa’ar will also meet with NSA Ajit Doval and call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He leaves New Delhi tomorrow.

With a fragile ceasefire in place in Gaza, Israel is hoping to further develop growing  bilateral relations with India, one of the few countries of the Global South where Israel is welcomed with open arms. Prime Minister Modi was among the first world leaders to condemn the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel in 2023. The world’s sympathy was with Israel.

But as the  war progressed, and Israel’s  indiscriminate bombings not just destroyed the strip but led to the death of over 67,000 people, mostly women and children, international sympathy for Israel as the victim of terrorism vanished. The country has lost considerable goodwill around the world, particularly among nations of the Global South

Related Content
Related Content
Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh - X/@KVSinghMPGonda
"India Has Always Supported Negotiated Two-State Solution," MEA Responds On Israel-Palestine Conflict

BY Outlook News Desk

“India and Israel have a strategic partnership, and particularly in our case, that term has a real meaning. We have stood together in times of testing. And we have created a relationship with a high degree of trust and of reliability, ‘’ Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the meeting,  where he welcomed Sa’ar warmly and mentioned that it was the visitor’s first visit to India.

“Our two nations face a particular challenge from terrorism. It is essential that we work towards ensuring a global approach of zero-tolerance towards terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations,’’ Jaishankar added. India has welcomed the US peace plan and hopes that it will pave the way for permanent peace in the region.

India and Israel are hoping to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. The two countries recently signed a Bilateral Investment Agreement. Jaishankar stated that India and Israel have a strong record of collaboration in agriculture and innovation, which has also extended to semiconductors and cyberspace. 

Jaishankar stressed that while peace enables development, threatening development cannot facilitate peace. - |File Photo; Representative image
Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

BY Outlook News Desk

“That has become more relevant now. We are hosting the AI Impact Summit next year in February in India and look forward very much to Israel’s presence,’’ Jaishankar said. Indian workers are also working in Israel. This happened after Israel decided to stop employing Palestinians, who earlier did much of the heavy lifting in the construction sector.

“Given our strategic cooperation, an exchange of perspectives on regional and global issues also holds great value,’’ the minister added.

At the G20 summit in Delhi, the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a multimodal connectivity project, was announced with much fanfare. This would connect India and Europe via the West Asian region. With the signing of the Abraham Accords, leading to the normalisation of Israel’s ties with both the UAE and Bahrain, expectations were that Saudi Arabia and the rest would follow, leading to an economic boom in the region. India has excellent ties with the Gulf states, and a connecting corridor would have given a significant boost to trade not just with West Asia but also with Europe. However, the events of October 7 put all this on hold. It will take a long time to revive this, as the focus for the Gulf countries at the moment will be reconstruction of Gaza

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 1st ODI: Proteas Lose Pretorious; De Kock, De Zorzi At Crease | SA 98/1 (16)

  2. Thrilled With INR 1 Crore Reward, World Cup Winner Renuka Thakur Expresses Govt Job Wish To Himachal CM

  3. When Is The Next India Vs Australia T20I Match? All You Need To Know About The 4th Game

  4. Jitesh Sharma To Lead India A, Teen Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named For Rising Stars Asia Cup

  5. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Drunk Dumper Driver's 5-Km Rampage Kills 12, Injures 40

  2. Grief, Physical And Mental Pain: Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash Lives In Isolation

  3. Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

  4. Day In Pics: November 03, 2025

  5. Head-on Collison Between Truck And Bus In Telangana; 20 Dead

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  3. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release