Gaza Ceasefire Deal Sparks Jubilation Amid Hopes for Lasting Peace - In Photos

As news of the ceasefire spread, Palestinians in Gaza reacted with relief and jubilation at the announcement of a ceasefire aimed at ending Israel’s war. Many hoped it would mark the first real respite from attacks since a fragile truce was broken more than six months ago. Families of Israeli hostages also celebrated following the announcement of a pact between Israel and Hamas to end the war and secure the return of all hostages, both living and deceased. In Gaza, where most of the more than two million residents have been displaced by bombardment, young men applauded in the devastated streets, even as strikes continued in some areas. After enduring months of famine, attention now turns to when critical aid, including food and medical supplies, can be distributed at levels similar to the brief ceasefire earlier this year.

Israel-Hamas Deal | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip celebrate after the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan, as they gather at a plaza known as the hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Israel-Hamas Deal | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti

People react as they celebrate following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting, at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Israel-Hamas Deal | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Israeli soldiers move near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting.

Israel-Hamas Deal | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Jewish men observe smoke rising to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting.

Israel-Hamas Deal | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana

Palestinian paramedic Saeed Awad looks at his phone displaying an image of U.S. President Donald Trump, following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause fighting, as he stands at Al-Aqsa Hospital, in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Israel-Hamas Deal | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana

Palestinians follow the news on a television after the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause fighting, as they sit in a tent outside Al-Aqsa Hospital, in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.

Israel-Hamas Deal | Photo: AP/Abdel Kareem Hana

Palestinians celebrate following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting, outside Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.

Israel-Hamas Deal | Photo: AP/W.K. Yousufzai

Schoolchildren take part in a rally called by an Islamist party 'Jamat-e-Islami' to show solidarity with Palestinians, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Pakistan.

Israel-Hamas Deal | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Palestinians celebrate following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Israel-Hamas Deal | Photo: AP/Jehad Alshrafi

Palestinians celebrate following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

