Gaza Ceasefire Deal Sparks Jubilation Amid Hopes for Lasting Peace - In Photos

As news of the ceasefire spread, Palestinians in Gaza reacted with relief and jubilation at the announcement of a ceasefire aimed at ending Israel’s war. Many hoped it would mark the first real respite from attacks since a fragile truce was broken more than six months ago. Families of Israeli hostages also celebrated following the announcement of a pact between Israel and Hamas to end the war and secure the return of all hostages, both living and deceased. In Gaza, where most of the more than two million residents have been displaced by bombardment, young men applauded in the devastated streets, even as strikes continued in some areas. After enduring months of famine, attention now turns to when critical aid, including food and medical supplies, can be distributed at levels similar to the brief ceasefire earlier this year.