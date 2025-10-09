Gaza Ceasefire Deal Sparks Jubilation Amid Hopes for Lasting Peace - In Photos

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip celebrate after the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan, as they gather at a plaza known as the hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel.
People react as they celebrate following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting, at a plaza known as hostages square in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Israeli soldiers move near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting.
Jewish men observe smoke rising to the sky after an explosion in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting.
Palestinian paramedic Saeed Awad looks at his phone displaying an image of U.S. President Donald Trump, following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause fighting, as he stands at Al-Aqsa Hospital, in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.
Palestinians follow the news on a television after the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause fighting, as they sit in a tent outside Al-Aqsa Hospital, in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip.
Palestinians celebrate following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting, outside Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip.
Schoolchildren take part in a rally called by an Islamist party 'Jamat-e-Islami' to show solidarity with Palestinians, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Pakistan.
Palestinians celebrate following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinians celebrate following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause the fighting, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.