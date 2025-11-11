Bengaluru Weather: Comfortable Temperatures and Improving Air Quality Amid Post-Monsoon Transition

Bengaluru weather today: 27°C maximum, 19°C minimum; clear to partly cloudy skies; humidity 70-75% creating comfortable conditions
Bengaluru weather alert: AQI 159 (unhealthy) improving; PM2.5 66 µg/m³, PM10 94 µg/m³ showing gradual decline from mid-week peaks
Bengaluru rain forecast: Isolated showers possible November 12-13; dry through November 11; northeast monsoon weakening over state
IMD weather forecast for Bengaluru: Temperatures 26-27°C max, 18-19°C min; light east-southeast winds; thunderstorms possible November 17-18
Bengaluru experiences notably comfortable weather on November 11 with clear to partly cloudy skies and pleasant daytime conditions following the earlier cold snap. The Bengaluru weather today shows temperatures reaching 27°C (81°F) during afternoon hours, considerably below the seasonal normal of 32 to 33°C, with minimums hovering around 19°C (66°F). Humidity levels moderate at 70-75%, creating comfortable conditions for outdoor activities despite the cooler mornings and evenings characteristic of the post-monsoon transition. Wind speeds remain light at 7-10 km/h from east-southeast directions, providing gentle breezes throughout the day and contributing to the pleasant overall conditions.
Bengaluru Weather Update: Air Quality and Conditions
Bengaluru air quality shows improvement compared to earlier weeks, with AQI recorded at 159 (unhealthy) on November 11, down from concerning levels recorded mid-week. PM2.5 concentrations measure 66 µg/m³ while PM10 stands at 94 µg/m³, both in the unhealthy range but demonstrating a gradual decline as the cold wave moderates. The Bengaluru weather alert system indicates scattered to light rain possible on November 12-13 as the northeast monsoon weakens over the state. Humid air masses with 70-85% moisture content, combined with light breezes from southeast directions, create conditions supporting occasional showers.
IMD Weather Forecast for Bengaluru
The India Meteorological Department weather forecast for Bengaluru predicts predominantly dry weather through November 11, with temperatures stabilizing around 26 to 27°C maximum and 18 to 19°C minimum. From November 12 onwards, the Bengaluru rain forecast indicates isolated afternoon thundershowers possible, with cloud cover increasing through mid-week as moisture influx strengthens. The extended outlook shows a blend of sunny and cloudy conditions continuing through November 16, with isolated thunderstorms possible November 17-18. Morning mist may develop in some areas during early hours before dissipating by mid-morning as temperatures rise.
Air Quality Outlook and Health Recommendations
While current Bengaluru air quality remains in the unhealthy category, the IMD weather alert indicates no severe pollution events expected through mid-November. Sensitivity groups, including children, elderly persons, and those with respiratory conditions, should continue monitoring Bengaluru AQI levels hourly during peak pollution hours. The coming weeks should bring improved air quality as ventilation indices strengthen with rising temperatures through late November and December.