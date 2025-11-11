Bengaluru Weather: Comfortable Temperatures and Improving Air Quality Amid Post-Monsoon Transition

Bengaluru experiences notably comfortable weather on November 11 with clear to partly cloudy skies and pleasant daytime conditions following the earlier cold snap. The Bengaluru weather today shows temperatures reaching 27°C (81°F) during afternoon hours, considerably below the seasonal normal of 32 to 33°C, with minimums hovering around 19°C (66°F). Humidity levels moderate at 70-75%, creating comfortable conditions for outdoor activities despite the cooler mornings and evenings characteristic of the post-monsoon transition. Wind speeds remain light at 7-10 km/h from east-southeast directions, providing gentle breezes throughout the day and contributing to the pleasant overall conditions.​