IMD Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips Punjab and Haryana, Hazardous Air Quality Persists

Haryana Weather Update: Temperature Patterns

Haryana faces similarly severe cold wave conditions, with minimum temperatures ranging between 7-10°C across multiple districts through November 12. The IMD weather forecast for Haryana predicts no significant change in minimum temperatures over the next 3-4 days, with readings remaining consistently below normal by 2-3°C. Clear skies, low cloud cover, dry air, and large day-night temperature swings intensify the cold sensation, particularly during early morning and late evening hours. Maximum temperatures hover around 26-28°C during afternoon hours, creating stark contrasts between day and night conditions that make the nights feel especially harsh. The weather is expected to remain dry over the next seven days with zero precipitation probability, prolonging the cold wave effects.​