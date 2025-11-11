IMD Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips Punjab and Haryana, Hazardous Air Quality Persists

IMD weather alert issued for Punjab and Haryana through November 12; cold wave with temperatures 2-4°C below normal
The India Meteorological Department has issued a severe cold wave alert for Punjab and Haryana extending through November 12, with night temperatures plunging 2-4°C below normal across multiple districts. In Punjab, temperatures range from 7.2°C at Faridkot to 12.7°C at Mohali, with Bathinda recording the highest deviation at 3.5°C below normal over the past 24 hours. Six Punjab districts, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Fazilka, Muktasar, Bathinda, and Mansa, remain on yellow alert through November 11-12, with expected night lows between 8-10°C before stabilizing after mid-week. The Punjab weather forecast indicates predominantly dry conditions through the week, with clear skies and minimal cloud cover accelerating nighttime cooling.
Haryana Weather Update: Temperature Patterns
Haryana faces similarly severe cold wave conditions, with minimum temperatures ranging between 7-10°C across multiple districts through November 12. The IMD weather forecast for Haryana predicts no significant change in minimum temperatures over the next 3-4 days, with readings remaining consistently below normal by 2-3°C. Clear skies, low cloud cover, dry air, and large day-night temperature swings intensify the cold sensation, particularly during early morning and late evening hours. Maximum temperatures hover around 26-28°C during afternoon hours, creating stark contrasts between day and night conditions that make the nights feel especially harsh. The weather is expected to remain dry over the next seven days with zero precipitation probability, prolonging the cold wave effects.
Punjab AQI and Haryana AQI: Hazardous Conditions
Air quality has deteriorated dramatically across both states, compounding health risks from the cold wave. Haryana AQI reached a staggering 608 (hazardous) with PM2.5 at 377 µg/m³ and PM10 at 520 µg/m³, equivalent to smoking 14.2 cigarettes per day for continuous exposure. Punjab AQI mirrors these hazardous conditions, with stubble burning continuing to contribute significantly to pollution levels despite government restrictions. Individual cities show catastrophic readings: Rohtak AQI 745 (PM2.5 448 µg/m³), Sonipat 793 (PM2.5 473 µg/m³), and Gurugram 614 (PM2.5 382 µg/m³). The combination of stagnant cold air, minimal wind speeds (5-6 km/h), and continued agricultural burning creates emergency conditions requiring immediate health precautions across both states. Authorities recommend residents avoid all outdoor activities, stay indoors with windows and doors closed, use air purifiers, and wear N95 masks during essential outings through the week.