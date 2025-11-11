Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Expected Through November 13

Tamil Nadu faces heavy rainfall alert November 12-13 with thunderstorms and lightning warnings. IMD forecast: continuous rain through November 16. Ghat regions worst affected. Monitor weather updates for safety.

Tamil Nadu Weather Alert
Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Expected Through November 13
  • Tamil Nadu weather alert issued; heavy rain forecast November 12-13 over southern districts—Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi

  • IMD rain alert for Tamil Nadu: Light-moderate rain through November 16; thunderstorms, lightning November 10-14; ghat regions worst affected

  • Weather in Tamil Nadu today: Light-moderate showers, 85°F max, 78°F min; morning fog; thunderstorms at one or two places

  • Tamil Nadu temperature shows appreciable cooling in south districts; relative humidity 75-85%; light southeast winds 4-6 km/h

Tamil Nadu faces an active monsoon period with the India Meteorological Department issuing heavy rain alerts and thunderstorm warnings across multiple districts through November 13. The Tamil Nadu weather forecast indicates light to moderate rainfall at several places through November 16, with isolated heavy rainfall expected on November 12-13 over southern and coastal districts, including Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, and Thoothukudi. Upper air cyclonic circulation over the central Bay of Bengal and north interior Tamil Nadu drives moisture-laden winds channeling heavy precipitation toward the peninsula.​

Weather in Tamil Nadu Today and Immediate Forecast

Weather in Tamil Nadu today shows light to moderate rainfall at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two locations through November 11. Chennai recorded morning showers with temperatures reaching 85°F (29°C) and dipping to 78°F (26°C) during nightfall. Heavy rainfall continues concentrated over hill regions of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari districts on November 11, with expectations of intensification on November 12-13 as the low-pressure system strengthens. Wind speeds remain light at 4-6 km/h from southeasterly directions, keeping coastal regions relatively calm with no fishing warnings issued.​

IMD Weather Alert: Cold Wave Grips Punjab and Haryana, Hazardous Air Quality Persists

IMD Weather Forecast for Tamil Nadu: Multi-Day Alert

The IMD weather forecast for Tamil Nadu predicts heavy rainfall extending through November 13, with the most intense activity on November 12-13. Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, and the districts of Nilgiris, Kanyakumari, and Thoothukudi face the highest risk of heavy downpours. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms will persist through November 14-16 at isolated places, with significant reductions expected from November 17 onwards as the weather system gradually weakens. Thunderstorm and lightning warnings remain active November 10-14 across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.​

Bengaluru Weather: Comfortable Temperatures and Improving Air Quality Amid Post-Monsoon Transition

Rain Forecast and Temperature Patterns

Tamil Nadu temperature variations show appreciable cooling in southern districts, with Madurai and Tirunelveli recording marked decreases of 4-5°C compared to recent days. Maximum temperatures remain around 28-32°C during daytime, while minimums settle at 22-24°C at most locations. Relative humidity stays elevated at 75-85% throughout the period due to moisture influx from the Bay of Bengal. Authorities advise residents in low-lying and waterlogging-prone areas to exercise caution and monitor official weather updates continuously, particularly during the peak rainfall hours of November 12-13.

