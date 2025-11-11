Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms Expected Through November 13

Weather in Tamil Nadu Today and Immediate Forecast

Weather in Tamil Nadu today shows light to moderate rainfall at a few places with thunderstorms and lightning at one or two locations through November 11. Chennai recorded morning showers with temperatures reaching 85°F (29°C) and dipping to 78°F (26°C) during nightfall. Heavy rainfall continues concentrated over hill regions of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari districts on November 11, with expectations of intensification on November 12-13 as the low-pressure system strengthens. Wind speeds remain light at 4-6 km/h from southeasterly directions, keeping coastal regions relatively calm with no fishing warnings issued.​