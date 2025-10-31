Delhi Weekend Weather: Clear Skies Bring Relief as Air Quality Gradually Improves

Delhi weekend brings clear, sunny skies with maximum temperatures around 28-31°C and a minimum of 17-18°C.
Air quality improves marginally from ‘very poor’ (370) to ‘poor’ (282) as wind speeds increase on November 1
Morning smog and shallow fog expected during early hours through November 4 with northeast winds 5-8 kmph
November weather in Delhi brings early winter patterns with a gradual temperature decline and persistent mist conditions.
The Delhi weekend weather forecast indicates a transition toward clearer atmospheric conditions with sunny skies dominating Saturday and Sunday. Following days of severe air pollution, the Delhi weather alert shows improvement beginning November 1 as surface wind speeds gradually strengthen, enabling better pollutant dispersion. The Delhi weather update reflects the aftermath of Thursday’s critical pollution spike when the Delhi AQI reached 373, the highest recorded in October during the past three years.
The IMD weather forecast for Delhi projects partly cloudy skies transitioning to mainly clear conditions, with morning fog and shallow smog likely during early hours. The weather in Delhi today, Friday, shows the beginning of this positive trend, providing weekend relief to residents facing severe air quality challenges.
Weekend Temperature and Sky Conditions
Delhi’s weekend temperature will range between 16–20°C at night and 30–32°C during the day, reflecting typical autumn weather. Partly cloudy to clear skies will prevail, with morning fog and smog in North and Northeast Delhi clearing by 9 AM. Northwest winds (10–15 kmph) will aid better air mixing, making afternoons ideal for outdoor activities with improved visibility and air quality.
Air Quality Transition Through the Weekend
The Delhi AQI demonstrated marked improvement from Thursday’s catastrophic 422 (hazardous) to Friday’s 197 (unhealthy category), primarily due to brief rainfall in parts of NCR and enhanced wind speeds. Delhi air quality continues this improving trajectory Saturday through Monday as upper air cyclonic circulation becomes less pronounced. While morning fog traps pollutants near ground level, afternoon atmospheric mixing effectively disperses accumulated particles. The Delhi pollution update emphasizes that despite weekend improvements, vulnerable populations should still exercise caution during early morning commutes and continue using N95 masks outdoors when necessary.
Extended Weather Outlook
The IMD weather forecast for Delhi through early November indicates sustained mainly clear skies with morning mist and haze persisting through November 4. A fresh western disturbance approaching from November 3 may introduce scattered clouds without substantial precipitation. Delhi weather in November establishes typical early winter characteristics with gradually declining minimum temperatures approaching 16-18°C by mid-month. Daytime maximums remain around 28-32°C through the first week, providing pleasant weather for outdoor activities during peak sunshine hours between 11 AM and 4 PM when air quality metrics improve considerably.