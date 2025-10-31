Delhi Weekend Weather: Clear Skies Bring Relief as Air Quality Gradually Improves

Air Quality Transition Through the Weekend

The Delhi AQI demonstrated marked improvement from Thursday’s catastrophic 422 (hazardous) to Friday’s 197 (unhealthy category), primarily due to brief rainfall in parts of NCR and enhanced wind speeds. Delhi air quality continues this improving trajectory Saturday through Monday as upper air cyclonic circulation becomes less pronounced. While morning fog traps pollutants near ground level, afternoon atmospheric mixing effectively disperses accumulated particles. The Delhi pollution update emphasizes that despite weekend improvements, vulnerable populations should still exercise caution during early morning commutes and continue using N95 masks outdoors when necessary.