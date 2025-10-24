Chhath Puja 2025 Guide—Important Do's And Don’ts You Should Know

Know the essential dos and don’ts for Chhath Puja 2025 to observe the festival with purity, devotion, and discipline while ensuring spiritual harmony and environmental respect.

Chhath Puja 2025 Dos And Don’ts
Chhath Puja 2025 Guide - Important Do's And Don’ts You Should Know
Chhath Puja, one of the most ancient and spiritually significant Hindu festivals, is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya Dev) and his consort Usha (Chhathi Maiya). It is a festival of gratitude, purity, and devotion, observed mainly in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Eastern India, and increasingly celebrated across the country and among Indian communities worldwide.

The festival spans four days of rigorous rituals, fasting, and offering prayers to the rising and setting sun. In 2025, Chhath Puja will be observed from Saturday, October 25, to Tuesday, October 28.

Chhath Puja is all about following rules, being clean, and having faith. It is important to follow certain dos and don'ts during the festival in order to do the rituals properly and keep the spiritual purity.

Dos for Chhath Puja 2025:

1. Maintain Cleanliness and Purity:

  • Chhath Puja emphasises the purity of the body, home, and surroundings.

  • Clean the entire house before the festival begins.

  • Use natural cleaning agents like cow dung or clay to purify the worship area.

  • The kitchen and tools used to make prasad must be clean and only be used for puja.

2. Follow the Rituals of Each Day Properly:

  • Nahay Khay (Day 1):

    A vratin, who is usually a woman, starts by taking a bath in a river or pond and making kaddu-bhaat (pumpkin, rice, and lentils) in a pure earthen or bronze pot.. This meal is consumed once to purify the body.

  • Kharna (Day 2):

    From sunrise to sunset, the devotee fasts strictly. They only break their fast in the evening when they give kheer (made with milk and jaggery), roti, and fruits to the deity. When a devotee finishes Kharna, they go on a 36-hour fast without food or drinks.

  • Sandhya Arghya (Day 3):

    Devotees offer arghya (water offering) to the setting sun at the riverbank, standing partially submerged in water. Fruits, sugarcane, and thekua (a traditional sweet) are offered in bamboo baskets.

  • Usha Arghya (Day 4):

    On the last morning, Arghya is offered to the rising sun to show thanks and a fresh start. Then the fast is broken, which means the puja is over.

3. Use Natural and Eco-Friendly Materials:

Use bamboo baskets, clay diyas, and natural offerings like sugarcane, coconuts, and fruits. Avoid plastic, thermocol, or synthetic decorations, which are against the purity of the ritual.

4. Maintain Fasting Discipline:

Those observing the vrat should avoid even a drop of water during the 36-hour fast. To keep energy levels up during the fast, get enough of sleep before and after. It demands a lot of mental power and dedication.

5. Prepare Prasad with Devotion:

Prasad, such as thekua, kheer, and fruit,s should be prepared using pure ingredients, without salt or onions, in a sacred and calm environment. Cook with full devotion and maintain silence or chant Surya Mantras.

6. Wear Clean and Traditional Clothes:

Devotees wear new or freshly washed clothes, usually in yellow, orange, or red—colours associated with purity and the Sun. Women wear sarees with traditional patterns, while men often wear a dhoti or a kurta.

7. Show Respect and Help Others:

Help other followers during ceremonies and processions, especially along the banks of rivers. Give them water, help them carry their bags, and keep the peace.

Don’ts for Chhath Puja 2025:

1. Avoid Non-Vegetarian and Impure Food:

Not only the believer but also their family members are not allowed to eat meat, fish, eggs, garlic, or onions during Chhath Puja. The entire household follows a sattvik diet to maintain sanctity.

2. Do Not Use Commercial or Artificial Offerings:

Plastic plates, artificial fruits, and chemically dyed flowers are forbidden during the rituals. Use only natural materials like banana leaves, earthen pots, and real fruits.

3. Avoid Touching the Prasad:

Prasad can only be handled by the believer or certain family members who have been bathed and kept ritually pure. Before you offer it, no one else should taste or touch it.

4. Do Not Break the Fast Early:

It is not advisable to break the sacred nirjala vrat before finishing the morning and evening arghya offerings. It is considered unlucky and disrespectful to Chhathi Maiya to break it early.

5. Avoid Loud Music or Distractions:

Many communities celebrate with devotional songs and drums, but they don't like loud, film-based music or parties that are too loud.

6. Do Not Pollute Water Bodies:

Appreciation of the natural world is central to Chhath Puja.  This is why it's so important for Christians to keep rivers and ponds free of garbage, plastic, and food debris. Gather in an eco-friendly space to worship, and then pick up afterwards.

7. Avoid Anger or Arguments:

Mental purity is as vital as physical cleanliness. Angry outbursts or other bad emotions during Chhath Puja are thought to offend the gods and distract devotees from their spiritual focus.

The Chhath Puja 2025 is a celebration of love, discipline, and thanksgiving for nature. The Sun is the source of all energy, so only a few events honor it directly. Just a few events honour the Sun directly, since it is the source of all energy. Devotees make sure that the practices are done in a way that is spiritually pure by following the right dos and don'ts. This brings wealth, peace, and good health into their homes.

