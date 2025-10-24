Chhath Puja 2025 Guide—Important Do's And Don’ts You Should Know

Dos for Chhath Puja 2025:

1. Maintain Cleanliness and Purity:

Chhath Puja emphasises the purity of the body, home, and surroundings.

Clean the entire house before the festival begins.

Use natural cleaning agents like cow dung or clay to purify the worship area.

The kitchen and tools used to make prasad must be clean and only be used for puja.

2. Follow the Rituals of Each Day Properly:

Nahay Khay (Day 1): A vratin, who is usually a woman, starts by taking a bath in a river or pond and making kaddu-bhaat (pumpkin, rice, and lentils) in a pure earthen or bronze pot.. This meal is consumed once to purify the body.

Kharna (Day 2): From sunrise to sunset, the devotee fasts strictly. They only break their fast in the evening when they give kheer (made with milk and jaggery), roti, and fruits to the deity. When a devotee finishes Kharna, they go on a 36-hour fast without food or drinks.

Sandhya Arghya (Day 3): Devotees offer arghya (water offering) to the setting sun at the riverbank, standing partially submerged in water. Fruits, sugarcane, and thekua (a traditional sweet) are offered in bamboo baskets.

Usha Arghya (Day 4): On the last morning, Arghya is offered to the rising sun to show thanks and a fresh start. Then the fast is broken, which means the puja is over.

3. Use Natural and Eco-Friendly Materials:

Use bamboo baskets, clay diyas, and natural offerings like sugarcane, coconuts, and fruits. Avoid plastic, thermocol, or synthetic decorations, which are against the purity of the ritual.

4. Maintain Fasting Discipline:

Those observing the vrat should avoid even a drop of water during the 36-hour fast. To keep energy levels up during the fast, get enough of sleep before and after. It demands a lot of mental power and dedication.

5. Prepare Prasad with Devotion:

Prasad, such as thekua, kheer, and fruit,s should be prepared using pure ingredients, without salt or onions, in a sacred and calm environment. Cook with full devotion and maintain silence or chant Surya Mantras.

6. Wear Clean and Traditional Clothes:

Devotees wear new or freshly washed clothes, usually in yellow, orange, or red—colours associated with purity and the Sun. Women wear sarees with traditional patterns, while men often wear a dhoti or a kurta.

7. Show Respect and Help Others:

Help other followers during ceremonies and processions, especially along the banks of rivers. Give them water, help them carry their bags, and keep the peace.