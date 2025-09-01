Heavy Rain Halts Delhi Traffic, Metro Services Disrupted At Rajiv Chowk: Key Updates

Summary of this article

- Major roads in Dwarka, South Extension, Vasant Vihar, Chhatarpur, and Gurugram saw significant congestion

- Delhi Metro faced operational issues at one of its busiest nodes. Metro services at Rajiv Chowk station were abruptly halted following a technical fault on the Noida–Electronic City route

- 95 incoming flights and 353 scheduled flights from Delhi airport experienced delays amid bad weather conditions, the data from Flightradar24 showed.