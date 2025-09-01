Heavy Rain Halts Delhi Traffic, Metro Services Disrupted At Rajiv Chowk: Key Updates

- Major roads in Dwarka, South Extension, Vasant Vihar, Chhatarpur, and Gurugram saw significant congestion
A severe downpour brought traffic across much of Delhi to a grinding halt on Monday, causing widespread waterlogging and crippling movement across the city.
Major roads in Dwarka, South Extension, Vasant Vihar, Chhatarpur, and Gurugram saw significant congestion, with vehicles barely inching forward amid flooded streets. Air travel was also affected, with several flights at the city's international airport delayed or cancelled due to adverse weather.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro faced operational issues at one of its busiest nodes. Metro services at Rajiv Chowk station were abruptly halted following a technical fault on the Noida–Electronic City route. This marked the third such technical failure in just one week, resulting in overcrowding and delays on both Yellow and Blue lines.
The disruption comes amid a ‘yellow’ rain alert for Monday evening across Delhi. Additionally, a flood warning has been issued for the Yamuna floodplains after the Hathnikund barrage released over 329,000 cusecs of water early Monday morning. The weather forecast remains uncertain, with the weather agency warning of possible heavier rain for the Gurugram region on Tuesday.
Residents reported being stranded for hours, while the metro stoppage intensified commuter woes during peak daytime hours. The dual impact of persistent rain and technical failures underscores the vulnerability of urban infrastructure during the monsoon season.
Key Updates:
- Airlines, including Indigo, Air India, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet issued advisory for passengers travelling to and from Delhi airport. Several flights were delayed and some cancelled amid bad weather at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
- The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Gurugram for Tuesday. The district administration has also issued an a
