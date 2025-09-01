Delhi Weather Update: Heavy Rain Continues with Rising Yamuna Levels

Yamuna River Alert

The Yamuna river has crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters, reaching approximately 205.12 meters at the Old Railway Bridge by Sunday evening. The warning level stands at 204.50 meters, while evacuation procedures begin at 206 meters. The rising water levels are attributed to continuous heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and water discharge from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana, which is releasing approximately 3.29 lakh cusecs - the highest this monsoon season.