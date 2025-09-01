Delhi Weather Update: Heavy Rain Continues with Rising Yamuna Levels

Delhi is experiencing significant weather disruption with ongoing heavy rainfall and flooding concerns across the national capital region. The India Meteorological Department has issued weather alerts as the city continues to receive above-normal precipitation following its wettest August in 15 years.
Current Weather Conditions
The national capital is under a yellow alert from IMD today, with moderate to heavy rain forecasted across multiple districts including East Delhi, Central Delhi, South-East Delhi, and Shahdara. Current temperatures range between 25-27°C with high humidity levels of 92-94% and overcast skies. The city woke up to drizzle this morning with continuous rainfall expected throughout the day.
Delhi 5-Day Weather Forecast
The weather department predicts intermittent rainfall across Delhi-NCR until September 6, though intensity may gradually reduce after September 2. Today's forecast indicates generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers, with possibility of heavy rain during morning or forenoon hours. The extended range forecast suggests above-normal rainfall for Delhi and adjoining areas including Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh through September 4.
Yamuna River Alert
The Yamuna river has crossed the danger mark of 205.33 meters, reaching approximately 205.12 meters at the Old Railway Bridge by Sunday evening. The warning level stands at 204.50 meters, while evacuation procedures begin at 206 meters. The rising water levels are attributed to continuous heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and water discharge from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana, which is releasing approximately 3.29 lakh cusecs - the highest this monsoon season.
Traffic and Infrastructure Impact
Heavy rainfall has caused severe waterlogging across Delhi, leading to significant traffic congestion on major routes including DND Flyway, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, ISBT, and Geeta Colony. Flight operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport have been affected, with over 200 flights delayed due to adverse weather conditions. Delhi Metro services on the Yellow Line between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations also experienced disruptions during peak hours.
Record-Breaking August Rainfall
Delhi recorded 400.1mm of rainfall in August 2025 compared to the normal 233.1mm, making it 72% above average and the wettest August since 2010. This exceptional rainfall was caused by the interaction of multiple western disturbances with monsoon low-pressure systems that unusually passed through Uttar Pradesh and Haryana instead of Odisha.
Emergency Preparedness
Authorities have set up flood relief camps in areas like Mayur Vihar with tents prepared for residents in low-lying areas near the Yamuna. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department is closely monitoring the situation with 30 out of 40 department boats deployed for potential rescue operations. Officials continue to issue announcements through loudspeakers and boats, advising residents in flood-prone areas to remain vigilant.
The combination of continued rainfall and rising river levels requires residents to exercise caution, particularly those living near the Yamuna embankments or in low-lying areas prone to waterlogging.