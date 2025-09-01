Punjab Weather Update: Heavy Rains and Flood Crisis Continue

Punjab braces for another week of heavy monsoon rains and intermittent thunderstorms starting with red alert conditions on Monday, raising concern for flash floods, rising rivers, and widespread disruptions.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
punjab weather update
Photo: PTI
info_icon

Punjab is currently experiencing severe weather conditions with persistent heavy rainfall and widespread flooding affecting multiple districts across the state. The India Meteorological Department has issued red alerts for very heavy rainfall, significantly impacting daily life and prompting emergency measures.

Current Weather Alerts

The IMD has issued a red nowcast warning for heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour with thunderstorms in several Punjab districts including Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, and Patiala. This red alert remains valid until 8:30 AM today, indicating continued dangerous weather conditions across northern and western Punjab regions.

Rainfall Data and Forecast

Recent 24-hour rainfall measurements show significant precipitation across Punjab, with Amritsar receiving 60.9 mm, Bathinda 62 mm, Faridkot 48.8 mm, and Ferozepur 46 mm of rain. The meteorological department forecasts continued heavy showers at isolated places through Monday and Tuesday, with light to moderate rains expected until September 3.

Flood Situation Across Punjab Districts

At least 10 districts are battling severe flooding, including Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ferozepur, and Fazilka. The flooding is attributed to swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, due to heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Villages in these districts have been particularly affected, with thousands of people requiring evacuation and relief assistance.

Educational Institutions Remain Closed

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that all government, aided, recognized, and private schools will remain closed until September 3, 2025, prioritizing student safety during the flood crisis. The closure has been extended from the original August 27-30 period due to worsening conditions. Additionally, all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes will also remain closed until September 3 with immediate effect.

Related Content
Related Content

Emergency Response and Relief Operations

Relief and rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force, Army, Border Security Force, Punjab Police, and district authorities continue on a war footing in affected areas. The BSF has specifically reached flood-affected families in Ferozepur villages to supply essential relief materials including drinking water.

Government Action and Financial Support

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately release Rs 60,000 crore in pending funds for the state, describing the situation as the "most severe natural calamity in decades". The crisis has already affected nearly 1,000 villages and lakhs of people across Punjab.

The current weather pattern represents a continuation of monsoon activity that is expected to gradually decline after September 2, though another spell of monsoon showers may revive in the second half of September around September 18-20. Residents are advised to prioritize safety and follow instructions issued by local authorities during this challenging period.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  2. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

  3. Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions Become Champions

  4. Ravichandran Ashwin Signs Up For UAE ILT20 Auction - Report

  5. PM Narendra Modi Hails Cheteshwar Pujara’s Legacy In Test Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

  2. Arthur Rinderknech Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025: Spaniard Stays Perfect To Seal Quarter-Final Place

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 4th Round Match

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 4th Round Match

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women Translators Expand The Horizons Of Literature

  2. Ravi Floods Make Climate Change Real For Lakhs In Himachal Pradesh

  3. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  4. How To Find A Book In Ten Ways

  5. Uttarakhand Rains: Bridge On Jyotirmath-Malari Highway Washed Away, Villages Cut Off

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  3. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

  4. Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism, Stresses Border Peace In Tianjin Talks With Xi

  5. Violent Protests In Indonesia Test President Prabowo Subianto Government

Latest Stories

  1. SCO Summit 2025 LIVE: In China, PM Modi Urges Unified Stance Against Terrorism; Holds Bilateral Meet With Putin

  2. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  3. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  4. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  5. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission

  6. Modi to Address SCO Plenary in Tianjin Today, Meets Xi and Putin on Regional Security Push

  7. Rahul Gandhi Moves Allahabad High Court Against Varanasi Order On Sikh Remarks

  8. Inter Miami 0-3 Seattle Sounders, Leagues Cup 2025 Final: Roldan Heroics Propel Rave Greens To Victory