Punjab Weather Update: Heavy Rains and Flood Crisis Continue

Flood Situation Across Punjab Districts

At least 10 districts are battling severe flooding, including Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ferozepur, and Fazilka. The flooding is attributed to swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, due to heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Villages in these districts have been particularly affected, with thousands of people requiring evacuation and relief assistance.