Punjab Weather Update: Heavy Rains and Flood Crisis Continue

Punjab is currently experiencing severe weather conditions with persistent heavy rainfall and widespread flooding affecting multiple districts across the state. The India Meteorological Department has issued red alerts for very heavy rainfall, significantly impacting daily life and prompting emergency measures.
Current Weather Alerts
The IMD has issued a red nowcast warning for heavy rainfall exceeding 15 mm per hour with thunderstorms in several Punjab districts including Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, and Patiala. This red alert remains valid until 8:30 AM today, indicating continued dangerous weather conditions across northern and western Punjab regions.
Rainfall Data and Forecast
Recent 24-hour rainfall measurements show significant precipitation across Punjab, with Amritsar receiving 60.9 mm, Bathinda 62 mm, Faridkot 48.8 mm, and Ferozepur 46 mm of rain. The meteorological department forecasts continued heavy showers at isolated places through Monday and Tuesday, with light to moderate rains expected until September 3.
Flood Situation Across Punjab Districts
At least 10 districts are battling severe flooding, including Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ferozepur, and Fazilka. The flooding is attributed to swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, due to heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Villages in these districts have been particularly affected, with thousands of people requiring evacuation and relief assistance.
Educational Institutions Remain Closed
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announced that all government, aided, recognized, and private schools will remain closed until September 3, 2025, prioritizing student safety during the flood crisis. The closure has been extended from the original August 27-30 period due to worsening conditions. Additionally, all colleges, universities, and polytechnic institutes will also remain closed until September 3 with immediate effect.
Emergency Response and Relief Operations
Relief and rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force, Army, Border Security Force, Punjab Police, and district authorities continue on a war footing in affected areas. The BSF has specifically reached flood-affected families in Ferozepur villages to supply essential relief materials including drinking water.
Government Action and Financial Support
Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately release Rs 60,000 crore in pending funds for the state, describing the situation as the "most severe natural calamity in decades". The crisis has already affected nearly 1,000 villages and lakhs of people across Punjab.
The current weather pattern represents a continuation of monsoon activity that is expected to gradually decline after September 2, though another spell of monsoon showers may revive in the second half of September around September 18-20. Residents are advised to prioritize safety and follow instructions issued by local authorities during this challenging period.