Delhi NCR Weather: Heavy Rains Cause Traffic Chaos and Flight Delays

Delhi NCR experienced significant rainfall on Friday, August 29, 2025, bringing relief from humidity but causing widespread urban disruptions across the national capital region.
Weather Alerts and Current Conditions
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for South East Delhi, Central Delhi, Shahdara, and East Delhi, with temperatures ranging from 27°C to 32.8°C and an 86% rainfall probability. Noida and Ghaziabad received red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and wind speeds of 30-40 kmph.
Traffic and Infrastructure Impact
Heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging and traffic jams across key routes, including the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, and Geeta Colony. Long vehicle queues stretched from Badarpur to Ashram, significantly affecting morning commuters and school buses.
Delhi Traffic Police deployed teams at multiple locations to manage congestion, while the Delhi-Meerut Expressway near Pandav Nagar also experienced heavy traffic slowdowns due to waterlogging.
Aviation Disruptions
Over 170 flights faced delays at Indira Gandhi International Airport, with average departure delays reaching 17 minutes. IndiGo and Air India issued travel advisories warning passengers about potential delays and advising extra travel time due to slower traffic movement.
Despite disruptions, airport authorities confirmed all flight operations remained normal, with ground teams ensuring passenger safety.
Delhi Weather Forecast
The IMD predicts active monsoon conditions will continue for the next 4-5 days, with generally cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and rain. Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 31-34°C, while minimum temperatures will stay between 23-26°C through early September.
The extended outlook shows persistent wet conditions as part of a broader monsoon system affecting North India, with isolated heavy rainfall forecast until September 1. Authorities continue monitoring conditions while advising citizens to stay updated with official weather advisories.