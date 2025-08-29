Uttarakhand Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc: Fresh Disasters Strike Chamoli and Rudraprayag Districts

A devastating cloudburst struck Uttarakhand on Thursday night, impacting Chamoli and Rudraprayag districts. The disaster left several people missing and caused extensive damage across the region.

Uttarakhand faced another devastating cloudburst incident on Thursday night (August 28, 2025), affecting multiple districts including Chamoli and Rudraprayag, leaving several people missing and causing widespread destruction.

Recent Cloudburst Incidents

In Chamoli district's Mopata village under Deval block, a couple named Tara Singh and his wife went missing after their house was buried under landslide debris. Another couple, Vikram Singh and his wife, sustained injuries in the same incident. The disaster also buried their cowshed, trapping approximately 15-20 animals under the rubble.

Meanwhile, Rudraprayag district reported six people missing due to the cloudburst in the Basukedar area. The rising water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers at their confluence have created critical conditions, with river water entering residential areas and forcing evacuations.

Infrastructure Damage and Disruption

The flash floods have caused significant infrastructure damage across affected regions. In Kedarnath valley's Lawara village, a bridge on the motor road was completely swept away by strong currents. The situation in Chenagad area has become particularly critical, with the famous Hanuman temple in Rudraprayag now submerged due to rising water levels.

Schools across Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Haridwar, and Pithoragarh districts have been ordered to remain closed due to the severe weather conditions. In Chamoli district, all development blocks declared a holiday on Friday as a precautionary measure.

Government Response and Relief Operations

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incidents and assured immediate action on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). "Relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing by the local administration. I am constantly in touch with officials and have spoken to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates, giving necessary instructions for effective rescue operations," Dhami stated.

Tehsil administration teams have been dispatched to affected sites, while multiple agencies including revenue, health, electricity, water, PWD, and veterinary teams are conducting assessment and relief operations.

Weather Forecast and Ongoing Risks

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for Dehradun, Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The weather department has placed the entire Uttarakhand under yellow alert for continued heavy rain through the coming days.

This latest disaster comes just weeks after the devastating August 5 cloudburst in Dharali village, Uttarkashi district, which killed at least five people and left more than 66 missing. The recurring extreme weather events highlight the increasing vulnerability of Uttarakhand's fragile Himalayan ecosystem to climate change and unregulated development.

Local authorities continue to urge residents to stay away from riverbanks and remain vigilant as rescue operations are ongoing across the affected regions.

