Rain Triggers Disruption on Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

1: Delhi Metro's Yellow Line services between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations were affected on Friday due to rain.
2: Commuters complained of delays that left them struggling to reach offices and schools on time
Metro services Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line were disrupted on Friday morning after heavy rainfall. The disruption, caused between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations, coincided with peak office hours and school hours, causing frustration to hundreds of passengers.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) declared that metros were moving with major delays along this section of the usually busy Yellow line, while services on other corridors of the network remained unaffected.
"Service Update Delay in train services between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC posted on X.
Commuters reported unusually long travel times, with some passengers saying the journey from Vishwavidyalaya to GTB Nagar took nearly 50 minutes instead of the usual few minutes, The Economic Times reported.
Many passengers also complained that the delays left them struggling to reach offices and schools on time.