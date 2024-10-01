“Securing The Future Of Biodiversity Means Securing The Future Of Humankind”

A

International biodiversity finance has shown encouraging trends, with increased total development finance over the last decade. However, in order to meet the ambitious targets set in the KMGBF, a considerable increase in funds is necessary.

One very important development was the launching of the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund by the Global Environment Facility in 2023, just a few months after the adoption of the KMGBF. The first beneficiary projects are already underway.

On 28 May 2024 China, UNDP and UNEP launched the Kunming Biodiversity Fund. Another positive trend is the increased integration of biodiversity finance into national and international policy.

The development and implementation of biodiversity metrics and taxonomies and the incorporation of these into ecosystem accounting will be very important.

The private sector also has a key role in achieving the KMGBF targets, but barriers such as the absence of clearly defined transition pathways and a lack of standardised data and metrics hinder the scalability of private biodiversity investments.

Important efforts are underway to develop taxonomies and enhance transparency and accountability in biodiversity investments, with initiatives like the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). Incentivising private sector investment through tax breaks, subsidies and blended finance mechanisms can significantly support biodiversity objectives.

Indigenous peoples and local communities make substantial contributions to conservation, both financially and through in-kind support. Increasing evidence shows that providing more direct funding to these groups, as well as to women and youth, can significantly improve biodiversity outcomes by empowering them in their role as key biodiversity stewards. To achieve this, it is important to continue progress by establishing dedicated funding streams and simplifying access to these resources.

As part of the discussion on resource mobilisation at COP 16, the Parties to CBD are going to discuss several options for new funding mechanisms, including the creation of ‘Global Biodiversity Fund’.

Negotiations are also underway for the operationalisation of the multilateral mechanism for benefit-sharing from the use of digital sequence information on genetic resources, including a global fund, agreed at COP 15. This fund could generate additional resources for biodiversity action.

So, there are many positive initiatives and developments which make us hopeful. At the same time, greater action on biodiversity-harmful subsidies is necessary. We call on all governments to speed up the identification, elimination or repurposing of spending that undermines the achievement of the objectives they themselves have set.