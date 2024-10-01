“If Ecology Is In Good Health, It Will Empower Billions Of People Around The World”

A

Unfortunately, Uttarakhand and in fact the whole country does not have major basins, which would harvest water for rivers to be in a very good state. In Uttarakhand, the Ganga, Yamuna, Kosi, and many other rivers that we have are not doing as well as they used to do about 30 or 40 years ago.

The rivulets or small rivers, too, which come from the mountains or from other catchment areas, are not doing well. And that is the reason the quality and quantity of water in most of the rivers in the country is not in a good state. So is the case in Uttarakhand, too.

River are now known for having either dried up or bringing floods. That is the identity, unfortunately, we are left with.