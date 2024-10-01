National

“If Ecology Is In Good Health, It Will Empower Billions Of People Around The World”

Environmentalist Dr Anil Prakash Joshi says that If ecology is in good health, it will empower billions of people

Environmentalist Dr Anil Prakash Joshi
Environmentalist Dr Anil Prakash Joshi
info_icon

Well-known environmentalist Dr Anil Prakash Joshi championed for years the cause of the Gross Environment Product Index before the Uttarakhand government became the first state in India to adopt it recently. Going beyond ecosystem services to ecosystem growth, it is based on calculations of not only the ecosystem services, but also how much we give back to the environment. Edited excerpts from an interview with Naina Gautam:
Q

You have been championing the cause of Gross Environment Product (GEP) Index for long. How is it shaping up?

A

GEP is a parallel system for measuring ecosystem growth. For example, the rain water you harvest ultimately rejuvenates your rivers and water bodies. It has become an imperative to harvest more and more water to enrich rivers and water bodies. I am glad that the Uttarakhand chief minister released the GEP index recently.

Q

How do you see the relation between the Himalayan ecosystem and rivers?

A

If you look at the green mountains that we have and the rivers that run their course down these mountains, you know that the simple principle of rivers is that they run on a gradient. Any mountain people are not able to consume more than 10% of their river water. 90% water flows down steam and is fed to rest of the country.

Rivers also have an important role as an ecosystem in themselves. They cause vertical erosion, making more and more mountains. Most of our rivers are like our arteries and if arteries are blocked due to some reason, there is a disaster in the form of the rivulet drying up or there is a landslide.

Q

You have been working in the Himalayas for decades. How has the state of rivers changed according to you?

A

Unfortunately, Uttarakhand and in fact the whole country does not have major basins, which would harvest water for rivers to be in a very good state. In Uttarakhand, the Ganga, Yamuna, Kosi, and many other rivers that we have are not doing as well as they used to do about 30 or 40 years ago.

The rivulets or small rivers, too, which come from the mountains or from other catchment areas, are not doing well. And that is the reason the quality and quantity of water in most of the rivers in the country is not in a good state. So is the case in Uttarakhand, too.

River are now known for having either dried up or bringing floods. That is the identity, unfortunately, we are left with.

HESCO river
info_icon
Q

Springs have been drying up in Uttarakhand? How do you assess the revival efforts?

A

To revive the rivers, streams and springs, let us remind ourselves that earlier rain water used to go underground and enrich the aquifers, which in turn would come out as streams or springs.

When deforestation occurred, most of the springs began to dry up and die. The barren catchment could not catch the water.

Now look at Chir pines, which are a major source of fire. You know that their root system is very shallow. And that is the reason most of the places, which have Chir pine forests, see springs below drying up. When most of the forests either fell or trees like Chir pine took over, the water conserving efficiency of forest died. The catchment area died, too.

The focus has to be on climatic forestry, which we define as a forest which should grow trees matching weather of that place.

Q

What is your outlook for rivers particularly the Ganga?

A

I have been watching the Ganga for the last one decade now. And I have also watched Namami Gange. My suggestion is that you need not clean the Ganga, you somehow increase the water level in the Ganga and it will automatically clean itself. The rivers have a quality, the faster they run, the more they clean themselves.

Today the quantity of water is less in many rivers, not only the Ganga. So naturally, if you somehow, focus on increasing and improving the catchment of the Ganga across most of the river, the water quantity would go up and clean the Ganga by itself. You need not to do anything. More focus should be on water collection and rainwater harvesting across small and big rivers.

This time the Uttarakhand state has very seriously begun harvesting rainwater through the protocol we have been following. Thirteen districts, including the mountain districts, have now the single objective to harvest water, which will ultimately recharge the rivers. I am quite sure next year their GEP on water will be very high.

Q

What would be your prescription for balancing the environment and economic development in Uttarakhand?

A

Everywhere in the world, economy has been seen as more important than the ecology, but there has to be a balance between economy and ecology for our own good.

We will have to be now more serious about maintaining a fine balance so that GEP and GDP go together. Remember, economy may be good for a handful of people, but once ecology is in good health it will empower billions of people not only around the Himalayas or in India, but everywhere in the world.

Besides, the other quality of the Himalaya is that it acts as a climate governor.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India Win In Kanpur, Top WTC Table - In Pics
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bumrah, Jaiswal Headline India's Seven-Wicket Trampling Of Bangladesh
  4. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Innings Report: BAN Batters Fold Up Quickly As Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win
  5. Kuwait Vs Jersey Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: KUW Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
  2. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
  3. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
  4. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat
  5. Premier League Matchday 6: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Building Climate Resilient Gen Z
  2. “Time Has Come For Us To Shift From A Greed Culture To A Green Culture”
  3. Deepening Climate Crisis
  4. Navigating Crossroads
  5. “Securing The Future Of Biodiversity Means Securing The Future Of Humankind”
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Sri Lanka’s New Government Holds Smallest Cabinet Meeting Ever
  2. Yemen: Suspected Attack By Houthi Rebels Targets Ship In Red Sea
  3. Over 200 Killed In Nepal Floods, Landslides
  4. South Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Capable Of Reaching North Korea's Underground Bunkers
  5. Israel Launches ‘Operation Northern Arrow’, Targets ‘Hezbollah Terrorists’ In Lebanon | Top Points
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3