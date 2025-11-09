Chelsea 3-0 Wolves, Premier League 2025-26: Garnacho Stars To Pile More Misery On Managerless Visitors

Enzo Fernandez and Garnacho both forced Sam Johnstone into fine stops early on, while Joao Pedro dragged wide in a largely frustrating first period

Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto
Chelsea duo Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto
  • Wolves remained winless as Chelsea drubbed them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge

  • Blues' victory saw them take the second spot in the Premier League table

  • Wolves' defeat sees them remain bottom and without a win this season

Alejandro Garnacho got two assists to help Chelsea to an emphatic 3-0 win over managerless Wolves in the Premier League.

Wolves – who sacked Vitor Pereira after last weekend's 3-0 defeat to Fulham – held firm in the first half, but Chelsea rallied after the break to move, at least temporarily, second in the table.

Enzo Fernandez and Garnacho both forced Sam Johnstone into fine stops early on, while Joao Pedro dragged wide in a largely frustrating first period.

However, it took just six second-half minutes for them to find a breakthrough, with Malo Gusto meeting Garnacho's delivery to nod in his first senior career goal.

Fernandez almost forced an own goal out of Ladislav Krejci before Joao Pedro marked his 100th Premier League appearance with a first-time finish in the box.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

And Garnacho set up former Wolves star Pedro Neto for their third after a lightning-quick counter, putting it on a plate for him to rifle in from close range.

Wolves, who are still bottom without a win this season, almost let in another late on, but Marc Guiu could only hit the post of an empty goal after pouncing on Joao Pedro's saved strike.

Data Debrief: Chelsea sharing the goalscoring joy

Chelsea have now had 11 different goalscorers in the Premier League this season, the joint-most of any side along with Arsenal and Brighton (excluding own goals).

While Garnacho marked his 99th match in the competition with two assists in one game – the first time he has managed that in the competition – Fernandez was an unsung hero.

He had five shots (a team high) and 11 final-third entries (top, level with Trevoh Chalobah) as he orchestrated play from midfield.

But for Wolves, they remain winless in their first 11 games of a league campaign for just the second time in their history (after 1983-84), and failed to have a single shot on target as they mustered just 0.17 expected goals (xG) to Chelsea's 3.38.

