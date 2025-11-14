England 2-0 Serbia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Saka, Eze Score As Three Lions Maintain Perfect Record
England continued their perfect record in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers with a solid 2-0 home win over Serbia at Wembley. It was a composed performance from the Three Lions, with Bukayo Saka giving his side the lead in the 28th minute with a trademark volleyed finish. Eberechi Eze doubled the lead in the final minute of regulation time with a first-time effort that beat Predrag Rajkovic. Serbia, meanwhile, failed to breach England's defence at all, and England strengthened their grip on Group K.
