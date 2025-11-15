FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Matchday 9 Wrap: Croatia Seal Berth; Netherlands Draw Closer

Malta snatched their first win in 2026 World Cup qualifying, stunning Finland 1-0 in Group G. In Group A, Slovakia set up a top spot face-off with Germany after a win over Northern Ireland

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Matchday 9 Wrap Croatia Poland Vs Netherlands
Croatia players celebrate as they qualified for the FIFA World Cup after defeating Faroe Islands in Rijeka, Croatia. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Croatia beat Faroe Islands 3-1 to secure FIFA World Cup 2026 spot

  • Netherlands played 1-1 draw with Poland to inch closer to qualification

  • Germany blanked Luxembourg 2-0; Slovakia pipped Northern Ireland 1-0

Croatia secured a place at next year's World Cup with a 3-1 win that ended tiny Faroe Islands' dream on Friday and the Netherlands moved closer to qualification by drawing in Poland.

Croatia knew before kickoff that avoiding defeat in Rijeka would guarantee qualification but it was caught cold in the 16th minute when Geza Dávid Turi scored with a deflected shot.

The 2018 World Cup runner-up quickly recovered, however, as Josko Gvardiol leveled in the 23rd. Making his return to the national team after two years away, Petar Musa put Croatia ahead 2-1 after halftime from Josip Stanisic's assist. In complete control, Croatia added a third goal when Nikola Vlasic volleyed in a precise cross from Ivan Perišić at the far post.

“Our goal was achieved with a game to spare in the qualifiers. We can proudly say we’ve qualified,” Gvardiol said. "We’ll travel to Montenegro for the final match in a relaxed manner but with the intention of taking all three points, as every game is preparation for what awaits us in the summer.”

It was Faroe Islands' final match in Group L and the team will finish behind runner-up the Czech Republic. The second-placed team advances to the playoffs for the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Montenegro beat Gibraltar 2-1 in the group's other game.

Big Draw For The Dutch

Coach Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands came from behind in Warsaw to draw with Poland 1-1 and take a major step toward direct qualification in Group G.

With one match left to play, the Dutch top the group, three points clear of the Poles after Memphis Depay’s second-half equalizer canceled Jakub Kaminski’s opener. The Netherlands also has a much better goal difference before the final match against Lithuania. Poland takes on Malta on Monday.

“I am more disappointed than happy but on the other hand we made another step toward qualification," Koeman said. "It is not easy to play against teams who defend very deep. We had to be patient, we had to try to attack in different ways, but we did not create enough good opportunities.”

Germany And Slovakia Fighting For Top Spot

In Group A, Germany is guaranteed of a top-two finish after Nick Woltemade scored twice in a scrappy 2-0 win at Luxembourg. Slovakia scored late to beat visiting Northern Ireland 1-0.

“In the second half, the commitment was noticeably better, and we also scored two good goals,” Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “We might have deserved to concede but we didn’t, so we can consider ourselves lucky.”

Germany and Slovakia are level on points and will face off on Monday in Leipzig in a match that will decide the group winner. Slovakia had two goals disallowed before Tomas Bobcek broke the deadlock in added time.

Malta Upset Finland For Rare Win

Malta snatched their first win in 2026 World Cup qualifying, converting their only shot on target to stun Finland 1-0 in Helsinki in Group G. According to the Malta Football Association, this was only the fourth win ever by Malta in World Cup qualifying.

Midfielder Jake Grech came off the bench in the 79th minute and scored the decisive goal three minutes later from the edge of the area. It was only Malta's second goal in seven qualifiers, against 16 conceded.

Malta rose to fourth in Europe Group G, five points behind Finland, which can't qualify.

