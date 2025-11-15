Slovakia Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Fight For Top-2 Finish Intensifies
Slovakia Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Germany lead Group A, but the Falcons could overtake them and strengthen their quest for an automatic berth. Catch all the action from the SVK vs NIR football qualifying match at the Kosicka Futbalova Arena in Kosice
Slovakia Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: The Falcons beat Luxembourg 2-0 in their previous outing. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group A clash between Slovakia and Northern Ireland at the Kosicka Futbalova Arena in Kosice, Slovakia on Saturday (November 15, 2025 as per India time). The Falcons are second and Michael O'Neill's side third in the group, which means both are well in contention for a top-two finish. A win for Slovakia tonight would strengthen their bid to overtake Germany for the top spot and earn an automatic World Cup berth. For Northern Ireland, however, the road to next year's marquee tournament is trickier. Follow the live football score and updates from the qualifying match.
LIVE UPDATES
Slovakia Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: NIR Starting XI
Slovakia Vs Northern Ireland Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming
The match kicks off at 1:15am IST. The Slovakia vs Northern Ireland, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD TV channels in the country.