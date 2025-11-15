Poland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kick-Off Soon; Oranje Eye Berth-Sealing Win

Poland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: The two teams played a 1-1 draw in their last meeting. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Group G clash between Poland and Netherlands at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland on Saturday (November 15, 2025 as per India time). A win tonight for group leaders Oranje (16 points) would seal their World Cup berth. The White-Reds, meanwhile, are three points behind in the second spot and had held Netherlands 1-1 in the away fixture in September. Follow the live football score and updates from the qualifying match.

15 Nov 2025, 12:54:47 am IST Poland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Earlier Today... In an international friendly in Talatona (Angola), Argentina blanked Angola 2-0 courtesy a 43rd-minute goal from Lautaro Martinez, followed by an 82nd-minute strike from captain Lionel Messi. Messi and Argentina were special guests in Angola's 50th independence day celebrations earlier in the week, and the FIFA World Cup holders rounded off their 2025 calendar with this encounter.

15 Nov 2025, 12:28:56 am IST Poland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: POL Starting XI And here is Poland's line-up for the home challenge: SKŁAD

Tak zagramy z Holandią!

__#POLNED 🇵🇱🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/YMEOV79t1W — Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) November 14, 2025

15 Nov 2025, 12:09:02 am IST Poland Vs Netherlands Live Score, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: NED Starting XI This is how Netherlands line up for the face-off with Poland: 𝗢𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗝𝗘 𝗫𝗜 for a big night! 🧡#NothingLikeOranje #POLNED pic.twitter.com/2xTCYaEh30 — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) November 14, 2025