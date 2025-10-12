Greece's Kostas Tsimikas, front, celebrates with teammates after the opening goal during the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Greece at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Andrew Milligan
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers Group C matchday 8 fixture between Denmark and Greece at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Tied on seven points with Scotland, Denmark will look to go clear at the top of Group C with a win tonight. Brian Riemer’s men are unbeaten with one draw and two wins – including a 6-0 rout of Belarus in their last outing. Greece, meanwhile, have lost their last two qualifiers, which included a 3-1 reversal to Scotland. The Galanolefki need to win their remaining three games to have any chance of making the playoffs. Follow the live scores and match updates from the Denmark vs Greece clash right here.
Starting XI: Kasper Schmeichel (gk); Jannik Vestergaard, Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen; Joakim Maehle, Morten Hjulmand, Christian Norgaard, Gustav Isaksen; Victor Froholdt, Mikkel Damsgaard; Rasmus Hojlund
Bench: Mads Hermansen (gk), Filip Jorgensen (gk), Lucas Hogsberg, Mads Roerslev, Anton Gaaei, Matt O''Riley, Christian Eriksen, Patrick Dorgu, Morten Frendrup, Anders Dreyer, Jonas Wind, Mika Biereth
Hello, and a warm welcome to all the football fans tuning in to the start of our live blog for the Denmark vs Greece match. The action in Copenhagen is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 AM IST on October 13, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.