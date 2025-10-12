Greece's Kostas Tsimikas, front, celebrates with teammates after the opening goal during the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Greece at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Andrew Milligan

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifiers Group C matchday 8 fixture between Denmark and Greece at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Tied on seven points with Scotland, Denmark will look to go clear at the top of Group C with a win tonight. Brian Riemer’s men are unbeaten with one draw and two wins – including a 6-0 rout of Belarus in their last outing. Greece, meanwhile, have lost their last two qualifiers, which included a 3-1 reversal to Scotland. The Galanolefki need to win their remaining three games to have any chance of making the playoffs. Follow the live scores and match updates from the Denmark vs Greece clash right here.

LIVE UPDATES

12 Oct 2025, 11:13:36 pm IST Denmark Vs Greece LIVE Score: Greece Starting XI Starting XI: Odysseas Vlachodimos (gk); Konstantinos Tsimikas, Konstantinos Koulierakis, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Lazaros Rota; Christos Zafeiris, Dimitrios Kourbelis; Christos Tzolis, Anastasios Bakasetas, Konstantinos Karetsas; Fotis Ioannidis View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ethniki Omada (@ethnikiomada) Bench: Christos Mandas (gk), Konstantinos Tzolakis (gk), Giorgos Vagiannnidis, Pantelis Hatzidiakos, Christos Mouzakitis, Giorgos Masouras, Giannis Konstantelias, Petros Mantalos, Manolis Siopis, Dimitrios Giannoulis, Anastasios Douvikas, Vangelis Pavlidis

12 Oct 2025, 11:13:01 pm IST Denmark Vs Greece LIVE Score: Denmark Starting XI Starting XI: Kasper Schmeichel (gk); Jannik Vestergaard, Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen; Joakim Maehle, Morten Hjulmand, Christian Norgaard, Gustav Isaksen; Victor Froholdt, Mikkel Damsgaard; Rasmus Hojlund View this post on Instagram A post shared by Herrelandsholdet (@herrelandsholdet) Bench: Mads Hermansen (gk), Filip Jorgensen (gk), Lucas Hogsberg, Mads Roerslev, Anton Gaaei, Matt O''Riley, Christian Eriksen, Patrick Dorgu, Morten Frendrup, Anders Dreyer, Jonas Wind, Mika Biereth