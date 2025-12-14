NBA: Donovan Mitchell Stars As Cleveland Cavaliers Pip Washington Wizards 130-126

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 of his 48 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 15-point deficit in the final period to a 130-126 victory over the Washington Wizards in the NBA on Saturday (December 13, 2025). The Cavaliers went 15 of 53 from 3-point range, with Darius Garland going 0 for 11, but Mitchell connected from long range to tie the game at 122. Then he put Cleveland ahead to stay, scoring inside with 60 seconds remaining. With the Cavaliers still up 124-122, Washington's Marvin Bagley III rebounded a miss, but Mitchell tied him up, forcing a jump ball. Mitchell's layup with 5.9 seconds to play put the Cavaliers up by six.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell celebrates after his go-ahead basket late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Washington.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards NBA game-Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) splits the defense of the Washington Wizards to shoot during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards NBA game-Justin Champagnie
Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie grabs a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Washington.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards NBA game-Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) has his pass intercepted by Washington Wizards guard Will Riley, top, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards NBA game-CJ McCollum
Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) prepares to shoot a 3-point basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Washington.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards NBA game-DeAndre Hunter
Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter, right, reaches for the ball against Washington Wizards guard Will Riley, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards NBA game-Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Washington.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards NBA game-Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, left, hangs from the rim after dunking against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards NBA game-Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, left, shoots the ball against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) and guard Bub Carrington (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Washington Wizards NBA game-CJ McCollum
Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) makes a move toward the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Washington.
