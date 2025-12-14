NBA: Donovan Mitchell Stars As Cleveland Cavaliers Pip Washington Wizards 130-126
Donovan Mitchell scored 24 of his 48 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers back from a 15-point deficit in the final period to a 130-126 victory over the Washington Wizards in the NBA on Saturday (December 13, 2025). The Cavaliers went 15 of 53 from 3-point range, with Darius Garland going 0 for 11, but Mitchell connected from long range to tie the game at 122. Then he put Cleveland ahead to stay, scoring inside with 60 seconds remaining. With the Cavaliers still up 124-122, Washington's Marvin Bagley III rebounded a miss, but Mitchell tied him up, forcing a jump ball. Mitchell's layup with 5.9 seconds to play put the Cavaliers up by six.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE