Feds Arrest Indian-American Defence Analyst Ashley Tellis

At the time of his arrest, Ashley Tellis was heading the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ashley Telliss arrest FBIs allegations classified materials military aircrafts
Ashley Tellis's arrest follows the FBI's allegations that he accessed and printed classified materials related to military aircrafts Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ashley Tellis was arrested during the weekend.

  • According to the affidavit filed by US authorities, federal agents found over 1,000 pages of classified documents at Tellis's home in Virginia.

  • Tellis is being charged with passing information to the Chinese.

The arrest of India-born analyst Ashley Tellis in Washington has come as a bolt from the blue, stunning his friends and admirers in India.  Few can believe that Ashley, a genial, polished speaker on foreign affairs, could have been picked up for handing over classified information to the Chinese. Many in Delhi  find it hard to  digest the news. 

Tellis once served as senior adviser to the U.S. Ambassador Robert D. Blackwill during his tenure in New Delhi from 2001 to 2003 and was a familiar figure in the capital’s diplomatic and think-tank circles. Blackwill and Tellis were key architects in reshaping India–U.S. relations, laying the groundwork for the landmark civil nuclear agreement signed by President George W. Bush and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. That  deal  ended India’s decades-long nuclear isolation and transformed bilateral ties.

Ironically, Tellis is being charged with passing information to the Chinese. He had always advocated closer ties with the US as a bulwark against China, India’s arch-rival in Asia. He often criticised successive Indian governments for hedging their bets and not fully committing to the US camp. That 

In his latest article in Foreign Policy, Tellis is critical of India’s big power ambitions.

The article, aptly titled India’s Great-Power Delusions, is a critique of India’s exaggerated sense of importance. According to him, India currently lacks the economic power or military capability to place itself on the high table of international affairs, which the Indian elite believes is its right. 

Related Content
Related Content
Resurrecting A Ghost - null
Resurrecting A Ghost

BY Ashley J. Tellis

Tellis is critical of India’s policy of strategic autonomy and its multi-aligned foreign policy. Tellis believes that there are now just two power structures in the world, one led by the US and the other by China. He feels that strategic autonomy, that is an offshoot of the Nehruvian  non-aligned foreign policy, is no longer relevant. India’s best defence against China is to be totally aligned with the US. Tellis was attacked by the Right-wing trolls for this article that created a huge stir in foreign policy circles.

A respected figure in America's foreign policy circles, Tellis, at the time of his arrest, was heading the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and serving as a Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. During the George Bush administration, he served as a senior adviser to the U.S. State Department and as a member of the National Security Council staff. 

Earlier, he  was a Senior Policy Analyst at the RAND Corporation and Professor of Policy Analysis at the RAND Graduate School. He has written several books on foreign policy.

Bombay-born Ashley Tellis is a Republican of the old school and is critical of the current party that is shaped by Donald Trump

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: PAK Bowlers Hunt For Wickets; RSA 269 & 144/7 (50.4)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Padikkal, Nair Forge Strong Stand As Karnataka Reach 151/2

  3. Japan Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: JPN Bowlers Keep QAT In Check

  4. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Depart With First Batch For India Vs Australia ODI Series – Watch

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Lahore Today?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. Prashant Kishore Not To Take On Tejashwi In Raghopur, Jan Suraaj Party Names Another Candidate

  4. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

  5. Mahagathbandhan May Announce Seat-Sharing Arrangement For Bihar By Wednesday Morning: Cong Leader

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump To Attend Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal Signing At ASEAN Summit

  2. Vietnamese Youth Shift Attitudes Towards China Amid Economic Ties and Social Media Influence

  3. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  4. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  5. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

  3. 20 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

  4. De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Navigates Love And Complex Family Dynamics; Locks Horns With R Madhavan

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4: PAK Bowlers Hunt For Wickets; RSA 269 & 144/7 (50.4)

  6. US-India Expert Ashley Tellis Arrested For Retaining Classified Documents Amid China Links Investigation

  7. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  8. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir